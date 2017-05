-General +Lazarus -Fixed stereo sound -Improved audio synchronization +GFX -Added final screen independent flip X or flip Y -Improved scrolling by independent rows and / or columns -Improved zoom sprites (no more graps) +Deco BAC06 -Converted to classes -Fixed bugs and more speed +Deco 16IC: Converted to classes +K051960, K05324x: Optimized sprites rendering +K007232: -Support of two simultaneous audio chips -Fixed stereo support +K053260: Fixed stereo support +MCS51 -Corrected registers, mapped in memory -Added more opcodes -Deco 0 HW +Driver optimizations +Added dipswitches +Baddudes: Added i8751, protection patches removed -Caveman Ninja HW +Fixed raster interrupts +Robocop 2: Fixed video -Toki +Fixed sprites -ActFancer +Optimized driver +Added dipswitches -Gradius III +Changed sound to stereo -Simpsons +Changed sound to stereo -Vendetta +Changed sound to stereo -Ajax +Fixed audio (converted to stereo) +Fixed video (missing k051316 zoom/rotate) +Added controls +Added dipswitches -Gauntlet HW +Basic driver -Sauro +Added driver with sound, only missing ADPCM



