|
Eine neue Entwicklungsversion von Wine, einer Open Source Implementierung des Windows API für Linux, ist erschienen.
A new development version of Wine, an Open Source implementation of the Windows API on top of X and Unix, has been released.
Quote:
The Wine
development release 2.7 is now available.What's new
in this release:
- TCP and UDP connection support in WebServices.
- Various shader improvements for Direct3D 11.
- Improved support for high DPI settings.
- Partial reimplementation of the GLU library.
- Support for recent versions of OSMesa.
- Window management improvements on macOS.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is [URL=https://dl.winehq.org/available now. Binary packages are in the process of being built, and will appear soon at their respective download locations
.
Related links:
[ PC Emus / Virtual Machines ][ MAC Emulatoren ]