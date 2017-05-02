

A new development version of Wine, an Open Source implementation of the Windows API on top of X and Unix, has been released.



Quote: TCP and UDP connection support in WebServices.

Various shader improvements for Direct3D 11.

Improved support for high DPI settings.

Partial reimplementation of the GLU library.

Support for recent versions of OSMesa.

Window management improvements on macOS.

The source is available now. Binary packages are in the process of being built, and will appear soon at their respective download locations



