Quote: 2017-04-28 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>



* Fuse 1.3.5 released.



* Emulation core improvements:

* Disable tape traps when playing/recording RZX files (thanks,

windale) (Sergio Baldoví).



* Miscellaneous improvements:

* Fix typo in LOG disk format (Sergio Baldoví).

* Replace old ticket numbers from Trac to Allura (Sergio Baldoví).

* WidgetUI: Fix memory leak in file selector (thanks, clang) (Sergio

Baldoví).

* Fix allocator sizeof operand mismatch and remove dead assignment

(Sergio Baldoví).

* Remove prototypes of old plus3 disk functions (thanks, Andre

Leiradella) (Sergio Baldoví).

* Increase allocated memory to keep GCC7 happy (Sergio Baldoví).



2017-03-07 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>



* Fuse 1.3.4 released.



* Debugger improvements:

* Fix syntax for "breakpoint read" debugger command (thanks, Andy

Chadbourne) (Sergio Baldoví).



* Miscellaneous improvements:

* Fix Z80 unit test 39 to test the right opcode (thanks, Gareth Adams)

(Philip Kendall).

* Win32: Fix joystick initialisation (thanks, Matthias and Алексей)

(Sergio Baldoví).

* Use power-of-2 sound buffers on FreeBSD (thanks, Rene Ladan)

(Fredrick Meunier).



2017-01-31 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>



* Fuse 1.3.3 released.



* Emulation core improvements:

* Add support for the hidden MEMPTR register (thanks, Boo-boo,

Vladimir Kladov and the members of the "Z80 Assembly Programming On

The ZX Spectrum" Facebook group) (Philip Kendall).

* Mark new disks as needing to be saved (Gergely Szasz).

* Show more information on disk modification status in menus (Gergely

Szasz).



* Miscellaneous improvements:

* Remove duplicated insert/eject code from DivIDE, Simple IDE and

ZXATASP interfaces (Philip Kendall).

* Improve IDE interface master/slave initialisation code (Philip

Kendall).

* Fix multiple save of disks (Gergely Szasz).

* Allow overwriting disk images (Gergely Szasz).

* Various minor bugfixes.



2016-12-05 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>



* Fuse 1.3.2 released.



* Emulation core improvements:

* Allow keyboard arrow keys to be used as a cursor joystick (thanks,

solaris104) (Fredrick Meunier)

* Limit sound generation to less than 500% speed (thanks, windale and

Sergio Baldoví) (Fredrick Meunier).



* Miscellaneous improvements:

* WidgetUI: Fix order of Z80 flags in debugger (thanks, Marcos

Cruz) (Sergio Baldoví).

* Win32: Limit sound generation from 50% to 300% to work around bugs

in the DirectSound driver (thanks, windale and Lee Tonks) (Fredrick

Meunier).

* Various minor bugfixes.



2016-11-05 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>



* Fuse 1.3.1 released.



* Emulation core improvements:

* Warn on inserting large disk image (thanks, Stefano Bodrato)

(Fredrick Meunier)



* Miscellaneous improvements:

* Win32: Re-enable standard output for Windows builds (Sergio

Baldoví).

* Win32: Minimum supported OS is now Windows 2000 (Sergio Baldoví).

* Various minor bugfixes.



2016-10-02 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>



* Fuse 1.3.0 released.



* New features:

* Recreated ZX Spectrum Bluetooth keyboard support (thanks, thrice,

Philip Kendall and Sergio Baldoví) (Ekkehard Morgenstern).



* Emulation core improvements:

* Reset machine when auto-loading TRD/SCL disks (thanks, BogDan Vatra

and Fredrick Meunier) (Sergio Baldoví).



* Machine specific improvements:

* Update +3e ROMs to v1.43 (Sergio Baldoví; thanks, Garry Lancaster).



* Miscellaneous improvements:

* WidgetUI: Add About Fuse dialog with less cluttered text (Sergio

Baldoví).

* Print summary of enabled features when building Fuse (Alberto

Garcia).

* Various minor bugfixes.



2016-08-21 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>



* Fuse 1.2.2 released.



* New features:

* Support loading first tape, snapshot, dock cartridge or RZX file

found inside .zip files (Patrik Rak and Sergio Baldoví).

* Support auto-booting TR-DOS disk images without a boot file (thanks,

windale, BogDan Vatra and Fredrick Meunier) (Sergio Baldoví).



* Emulation core improvements:

* Change microphone state when 0 tstate pulses do not have the no edge

flag set (Fredrick Meunier).



* Machine specific improvements:

* Fix +3 disk autoload (thanks, windale and BogDan Vatra) (Sergio

Baldoví and Fredrick Meunier).

* Fix floppy drive selection when resetting a +3 (thanks, windale and

BogDan Vatra) (Sergio Baldoví).



* Miscellaneous improvements:

* WidgetUI: Use description for tape blocks where available (Fredrick

Meunier).

* Use pkg-config to detect libpng and libxml2 (Alberto Garcia).

* Various minor bugfixes.



2016-07-17 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>



* Fuse 1.2.1 released.



* Emulation core improvements:

* Fix bugs when the detect loaders feature is being used (thanks, Lee

Tonks and windale) (Fredrick Meunier).



* Debugger improvements:

* Remove the need for "%" when accessing system variables (Philip

Kendall).

* Add Z80 registers as debugger variables (Philip Kendall).

* Expose last byte written to the ULA, tstates since interrupt,

primary and secondary memory control ports as debugger system

variables (Philip Kendall).

* Make breakpoints on events honour lifetime (Sergio Baldoví).

* Extend breakpoints on paging events to more peripherals: Beta 128,

+D, Didaktik 80, DISCiPLE, Opus Discovery and SpeccyBoot (Sergio

Baldoví).

* Split +D memory sources into RAM and ROM sections (Sergio Baldoví).

* Coalesce +D and DISCiPLE RAM pages so they show as 8K pages (Sergio

Baldoví).



* Miscellaneous improvements:

* Update GNOME .desktop file (Alberto Garcia).

* Add an emulator module startup manager to automatically handle

dependency issues (Philip Kendall).

* Fix crash on widget UIs when hitting the close icon on the title bar

several times (Sergio Baldoví).



