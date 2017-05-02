|[img]/images/flags/flag-deu.png[/img]
Die Version 1.3.5 des Spectrum Emulators Fuse (Free Unix Spectrum Emulator) wurde veröffentlicht.
[img]/images/flags/flag-eng.png[/img]
Fuse (Free Unix Spectrum Emulator) v1.3.5 has been released.
2017-04-28 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>
* Fuse 1.3.5 released.
* Emulation core improvements:
* Disable tape traps when playing/recording RZX files (thanks,
windale) (Sergio Baldoví).
* Miscellaneous improvements:
* Fix typo in LOG disk format (Sergio Baldoví).
* Replace old ticket numbers from Trac to Allura (Sergio Baldoví).
* WidgetUI: Fix memory leak in file selector (thanks, clang) (Sergio
Baldoví).
* Fix allocator sizeof operand mismatch and remove dead assignment
(Sergio Baldoví).
* Remove prototypes of old plus3 disk functions (thanks, Andre
Leiradella) (Sergio Baldoví).
* Increase allocated memory to keep GCC7 happy (Sergio Baldoví).
2017-03-07 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>
* Fuse 1.3.4 released.
* Debugger improvements:
* Fix syntax for "breakpoint read" debugger command (thanks, Andy
Chadbourne) (Sergio Baldoví).
* Miscellaneous improvements:
* Fix Z80 unit test 39 to test the right opcode (thanks, Gareth Adams)
(Philip Kendall).
* Win32: Fix joystick initialisation (thanks, Matthias and Алексей)
(Sergio Baldoví).
* Use power-of-2 sound buffers on FreeBSD (thanks, Rene Ladan)
(Fredrick Meunier).
2017-01-31 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>
* Fuse 1.3.3 released.
* Emulation core improvements:
* Add support for the hidden MEMPTR register (thanks, Boo-boo,
Vladimir Kladov and the members of the "Z80 Assembly Programming On
The ZX Spectrum" Facebook group) (Philip Kendall).
* Mark new disks as needing to be saved (Gergely Szasz).
* Show more information on disk modification status in menus (Gergely
Szasz).
* Miscellaneous improvements:
* Remove duplicated insert/eject code from DivIDE, Simple IDE and
ZXATASP interfaces (Philip Kendall).
* Improve IDE interface master/slave initialisation code (Philip
Kendall).
* Fix multiple save of disks (Gergely Szasz).
* Allow overwriting disk images (Gergely Szasz).
* Various minor bugfixes.
2016-12-05 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>
* Fuse 1.3.2 released.
* Emulation core improvements:
* Allow keyboard arrow keys to be used as a cursor joystick (thanks,
solaris104) (Fredrick Meunier)
* Limit sound generation to less than 500% speed (thanks, windale and
Sergio Baldoví) (Fredrick Meunier).
* Miscellaneous improvements:
* WidgetUI: Fix order of Z80 flags in debugger (thanks, Marcos
Cruz) (Sergio Baldoví).
* Win32: Limit sound generation from 50% to 300% to work around bugs
in the DirectSound driver (thanks, windale and Lee Tonks) (Fredrick
Meunier).
* Various minor bugfixes.
2016-11-05 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>
* Fuse 1.3.1 released.
* Emulation core improvements:
* Warn on inserting large disk image (thanks, Stefano Bodrato)
(Fredrick Meunier)
* Miscellaneous improvements:
* Win32: Re-enable standard output for Windows builds (Sergio
Baldoví).
* Win32: Minimum supported OS is now Windows 2000 (Sergio Baldoví).
* Various minor bugfixes.
2016-10-02 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>
* Fuse 1.3.0 released.
* New features:
* Recreated ZX Spectrum Bluetooth keyboard support (thanks, thrice,
Philip Kendall and Sergio Baldoví) (Ekkehard Morgenstern).
* Emulation core improvements:
* Reset machine when auto-loading TRD/SCL disks (thanks, BogDan Vatra
and Fredrick Meunier) (Sergio Baldoví).
* Machine specific improvements:
* Update +3e ROMs to v1.43 (Sergio Baldoví; thanks, Garry Lancaster).
* Miscellaneous improvements:
* WidgetUI: Add About Fuse dialog with less cluttered text (Sergio
Baldoví).
* Print summary of enabled features when building Fuse (Alberto
Garcia).
* Various minor bugfixes.
2016-08-21 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>
* Fuse 1.2.2 released.
* New features:
* Support loading first tape, snapshot, dock cartridge or RZX file
found inside .zip files (Patrik Rak and Sergio Baldoví).
* Support auto-booting TR-DOS disk images without a boot file (thanks,
windale, BogDan Vatra and Fredrick Meunier) (Sergio Baldoví).
* Emulation core improvements:
* Change microphone state when 0 tstate pulses do not have the no edge
flag set (Fredrick Meunier).
* Machine specific improvements:
* Fix +3 disk autoload (thanks, windale and BogDan Vatra) (Sergio
Baldoví and Fredrick Meunier).
* Fix floppy drive selection when resetting a +3 (thanks, windale and
BogDan Vatra) (Sergio Baldoví).
* Miscellaneous improvements:
* WidgetUI: Use description for tape blocks where available (Fredrick
Meunier).
* Use pkg-config to detect libpng and libxml2 (Alberto Garcia).
* Various minor bugfixes.
2016-07-17 Philip Kendall <philip-fuse@shadowmagic.org.uk>
* Fuse 1.2.1 released.
* Emulation core improvements:
* Fix bugs when the detect loaders feature is being used (thanks, Lee
Tonks and windale) (Fredrick Meunier).
* Debugger improvements:
* Remove the need for "%" when accessing system variables (Philip
Kendall).
* Add Z80 registers as debugger variables (Philip Kendall).
* Expose last byte written to the ULA, tstates since interrupt,
primary and secondary memory control ports as debugger system
variables (Philip Kendall).
* Make breakpoints on events honour lifetime (Sergio Baldoví).
* Extend breakpoints on paging events to more peripherals: Beta 128,
+D, Didaktik 80, DISCiPLE, Opus Discovery and SpeccyBoot (Sergio
Baldoví).
* Split +D memory sources into RAM and ROM sections (Sergio Baldoví).
* Coalesce +D and DISCiPLE RAM pages so they show as 8K pages (Sergio
Baldoví).
* Miscellaneous improvements:
* Update GNOME .desktop file (Alberto Garcia).
* Add an emulator module startup manager to automatically handle
dependency issues (Philip Kendall).
* Fix crash on widget UIs when hitting the close icon on the title bar
several times (Sergio Baldoví).
