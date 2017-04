Emu Author



VGB 5.1.3 for Android, a new version of my GameBoy Color, GameBoy Classic, and Super GameBoy emulator, is now on Google Play. This version fixes special effect filters on low-precision GPUs (such as Mali-400 found in Rockchip and other chipsets). I have also added Cheatopedia entries for 10 more games, including Bob The Builder and a bunch of Bugs Bunny titles. See below for all the changes. Fixed CMY/RGB filter shaders on low-end GPUs (Mali-400).

on low-end GPUs (Mali-400). Fixed scanline simulation shaders on low-end GPUs (Mali-400).

on low-end GPUs (Mali-400). Added Cheatopedia cheats for 10 more games.

Added cheats for four Bugs Bunny Crazy Castle games.

games. Added cheats for Black Bass and Boarder Zone .

and . Added cheats for Bob The Builder and Burning Paper .

and . Added cheats for Bugs Bunny and Bugs Bunny And Lola Bunny .





