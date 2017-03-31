

Robert hat eine neue Version von HBMAME veröffentlicht. HBMAME (ehemals MisfitMAME) enthält auch Hacks und andere Spiele, die nicht in der normalen MAME Version dabei sind.





Robert has released a new version of HBMAME. HBMAME (ExMisfitMAME) includes support for hacks and other games not supported by the official MAME.



What's new in HBMAME

====================



2017-03-29 0.184

----------------



- Cleaned out unused code from Neogeo driver

- Renamed many roms to avoid name conflicts, not yet completed.





New Working Games

-----------------

- [jojobbh2] JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Boss v2.0 hack by Pipi899 2009-08-0

- [jojobbss] JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Boss hack by Pipi899 2009-07-15)

- [jojobpow] JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Power hack by Pipi899 2009-07-15)

- [jojonbss] JoJo's Venture (Boss hack by Pipi899 2009-07-09)

- [jojonpow] JoJo's Venture (Power hack by Pipi899 2009-07-11)

- [kof2k3bl2] Kof2003 (Bootleg Boss hack)

- [kof2k3bs1] Kof2003 (Boss, PS2 version, EGCG/FCHT Hack Set 1)

- [kof2k3bs2] Kof2003 (Boss, PS2 version, EGCG/FCHT Hack Set 2)

- [kof2k3bs3] Kof2003 (Boss, PS2 version, EGCG/FCHT Hack Set 3)

- [kof2k3nd] Kof2003 (Fully decrypted)

- [kof2k3nrx] Kof2003 (Neoragex)

- [kof2k3pch] Kof2003 (Boss hack remixed by ZKW japan jamma pcb)

- [kof2k3ps3] Kof2003 (PS2 2008-10-31 (EGCG/FCHT))

- [kof2k3ss] Kof2003 (Silver Style Edition)

- [kof2k4omg] Kof Special Edition 2004 (Omega v0.5 (KOFONTEAM))

- [kof94bc] Kof'94 (Boss Colour Remix)

- [kof94cg] Kof'94 (Colour Patch)

- [kof94cn] Kof'94 (Chinese Version)

- [kof94kh] Kof'94 (Korean Hack)

- [kof94qaq] Kof'94 (Power Enhanced hack by Xuyongsheng90)

- [kof95k] Kof'95 (Korean Hack)

- [kof95neo] Kof'95 (Boss Like NGCD v1.1)

- [kof96ae1b] Kof'96 (10th Anniversary Edition set 3)

- [kof96dr1] Kof'96 (Dragon Edition set 1)

- [kof96evsp] Kof'96 WESKER HACK (Evolution Special v1.2)

- [kof96hp1] Kof'96 (Hack by Pipi899 2007-08-31)

- [kof96rfsa] Kof'96 (Remix Final Standard v1.4 set 2 hack by SNK2003)

- [kof96ru2] Kof'96 (Remix Ultra v1.1 hack by CHL/Jason/K3)

- [kof98bge] Kof'98 (Boss Gold Edition)

- [kof98c20060214] Kof'98 Combo (2006-02-14)

- [kof98c20100304] Kof'98 Combo (2010-03-04)

- [kof98cd2] Kof'98 (NGCD v1.04 (EGHT))

- [kof98ch1] Kof'98 (Chinese Translation hack set 2)

- [kof98ecm] Kof'98 (Enhanced Chris Moves hack)

- [kof98fv] Kof'98 (Flash Revision)

- [kof98fv2] Kof'98 (Flash Version UK)

- [kof98izh] Kof'98 (Imitates Kof2002 Attacks Version hack by Zuojie 2008-12-24)

- [kof98ncdh] Kof'98 (CD to MVS Conversion hack by Kof1996)

- [kof98rsa] Kof'98 (Ralf Special Attack hack by Wanglins)

- [kof98rup] Kof'98 (Ultimate Edition v1.0)

- [kof98sv] Kof'98 (Silver Style Edition)

- [kof98zy] Kof'98 (Purple Remix)

- [kof99bhp2] Kof'99 (Perfect Boss Edition hack by Kof1996 2009-10-0

- [kof99bs2] Kof'99 (Boss Like DC v1.2f (KOF hackteamwork))

- [kof99eur4] Kof'99 (Evolution Ultra Remix hack by Yashional 2009-07-17)

- [kof99ev2] Kof'99 (Evolution Special)

- [kof99evos] Kof'99 (proto)(Evolution Balanced)

- [kof99fix1] Kof'99 (proto)(Happy Birthday to Iori Special set 1)

- [kof99fix2] Kof'99 (proto)(Happy Birthday to Iori Special set 2)

- [kof99nevo] Kof'99 (Evolution Revision hack by Chl, Robert)

- [kof99phl] Kof'99 (proto)(Plus hack by Liyang1983)

- [kof99rd] Kof'99 (Red Evil Edition)

- [kof99rev] Kof'99 (Revolution Merry Christmas Okuhoshi hack set 1)

- [kof99roll] Kof'99 (Advanced Roll (KOFONTEAM))

- [kof99spd] Kof'99 (Special Dialogue hack by Star07)

- [kof99srr1] Kof'99 (Super Remix Red Version)

- [koggv] King of Gladiator (Green Edition)

- [kogplus1] King of Gladiator PLUS (set 2)

- [kogsm] King of Gladiator (Smoke Version v1.5 Fix by KalceTin (KOFONTEAM))

- [redeartno] Red Earth (Euro 961121, NO CD)

- [redearex] Red Earth (Ex Super Version hack by Pipi899 2009-09-0

- [sfiiibhp] Street Fighter III: New Generation (Boss hack by Pipi899 2009-08-0

- [sfiiipmp] Street Fighter III: New Generation (Power hack by Pipi899 2009-07-06)

- [sfiii2bh] Street Fighter III 2nd Impact: Giant Attack (Boss hack by Yumeji)

- [sfiii2np] Street Fighter III 2nd Impact: Giant Attack (Power hack by Pipi899 2009-07-14)

- [sfiii2pl] Street Fighter III 2nd Impact: Giant Attack (Plus v1.0 hack by Krysofun)

- [sfiii3bh] Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future (Boss hack by Yumeji)

- [sfiii3mh] Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future (Makoto Color hack)

- [sfiii3ng] Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future (Gill Unable Reactivating hack by Pipi899 2009-07-14)

- [sfiii3np] Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future (Power hack by Pipi899 2009-07-14)

- [teetertfp] Teeter Torture (free play hack)

- [timelimit] Time Limit (colour hack) by Dink



