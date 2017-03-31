-Changed games to use 4-way joysticks. [AJR]
* assault, bagman.cpp (all games except squasitsa), bballs, darktowr, ddungeon, horekid, klax, maddonna, pushman, stoffy, supduck, toffy, trog (trogpa4 prototype uses different inputs)
-tms1024/tms1025: Added input callbacks and read handler. [AJR]
* docastle.cpp: Read inputs through TMS1025.
-hanaroku: Added NVRAM and hopper. [AJR]
-feversoc: Added coin hopper output (prize hopper doesn't quite work). [AJR]
-hp9845b: Use standard instance names (and type) for optional ROMs. [AJR]
-merit.cpp: PSG type is AY-3-8912. [AJR]
-Converted screen_device VBLANK callback to devcb_write_line. [AJR]
* Renamed screen_eof_xxx to screen_vblank_xxx in many drivers.
-lastbank: Added coin counters. [AJR]
-Added skeleton device for Video System C7-01 GGA. [AJR]
-taito_z.cpp: Fixed subtle color pen bug in Mexico GP stage for Continental Circus. [Angelo Salese
]
-8x300dasm: Corrected JMP target addresses. [Barry Rodewald]
-Work around bug in msys2 C runtime causing garbage on console with DInput controllers. [Brad Hughes]
-abc80: Converted to scanline based rendering, fixed graphics characters, and fixed sound. [Curt Coder]
* Genesis
Project demos (abcdemo, hiresinv) are now fully working.
-Ambush: Cleaned up driver state. [Dirk Best
-ay8910: Added a write handler for the case of bc1=a0 and bc2=a1. [Dirk Best]
-blockade: Rewrote driver: [Dirk Best]
* Removed fake interrupts, rewrote coin handling, corrected CPU type.
* Used screen raw parameters and generic 8x8x1 gfx layout.
-popper: Got some meat back onto the bones: [Dirk Best]
* Made full memory map for main and sub CPUs derived from schematics.
* Added both DIP switches with proper defaults.
* Hooked up interrupt generation logic.
* Decoded character and sprite layout, draw character tilemap.
* Added raw screen parameters (to be verified).
* Hooked up inputs and flip screen.
* Fixed audio hookup.
-HP9845C improvements: [f.ulivi, Angus Kueckes]
* Expanded from 1 to 4 I/O slots.
* Allowed RAM size to be configured with -ram option.
* Implemented HP-9845C driver (color version of the 9845 range of machines).
* Improved 9845C lightpen emulation.
* nanoprocessor: Fixed a subtle bug in interrupt handling.
-n64 updates: [Happy]
* Added short delay between RDP full sync and DP interrupt, allowing RSP IRQ to arrive first.
* Let debugger disassembly windows track RSP PC.
* Flush RSP DRC cache when SP DMA changes IMEM.
* Make element selection in vector load/store RSP DRC C functions consistent with other implementations.
* Fix a minor issue with RDP disassembly listing for Load Block.
-mips3 DRC : Ensure branch delay slot instruction is not virtual instruction before trying to generate code to add it to the block checksum, fixed FPU register aliasing. [Happy]
-z80sio: Added i8274/upd7201 variants, refactored interrupts, improved logging. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]
* isbc: Changed to use z80sio.cpp i8274 device instead of z80dart.cpp's, removed m1_r() workaournd.
-fcisio: Added layout and and RS232 configured for terminals on all 8 serial ports. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]
-netlist: Added a heap priority queue, fix netlist stats collection, fixed new clang warnings, reduced footprint of extended clock. [couriersud]
-Decoded popper color PROMs. [Joe Magiera, couriersud]
-sdk86.cpp: Fixed ROM loading. [Lord Nightmare]
-pes.cpp: use combined /RS and /WS function since the MCU/CPU can in theory change both lines at once, and since it uses a TMS5220C it does matter in this case. [Lord Nightmare]
-segas32.cpp: Added uPD7725 DSP with ROM loading to Air Rescue (disabled for now). [Lord Nightmare]
-upd7725: Added preliminary IRQ support, corrected SI/SO bit order, added SIACK/SOACK registers, fixed save state registration, fixed reset state. [Lord Nightmare]
-Fixed an off-by-one error when loading upd96050 roms for SNES
games. [Lord Nightmare]
-potgoldu.cpp: Added undumped MCU as NO_DUMP. [Lord Nightmare]
-konmedal/tsukande: Add clock XTAL definition for the Z80
CPU, divisor is guessed. [Lord Nightmare]
-Heath H19: Fixed keyboard, fixed handling of enable/disable of 25th line, use internal MM5740 ROM, fixed H-19 with Watzman ROM, fixed Super19. [Mark Garlanger]
-ti99: Various fixes for TI-99/4 (not A). [Michael Zapf]
* Added initializations fixing crash on startup, fixed GROM issues (clock turned off too early).
-geneve: Fixed issue with sector read on HFDC without implied seek (did not check CRC and failed to switch density). [Michael Zapf]
-ti99/geneve: Made bus mouse now separate device, may also be used with evpc. [Michael Zapf]
-ti99/geneve: Fixed jerky mouse movement. [Michael Zapf]
-ti99_8: Fixed debugging for TI-99/8. [Michael Zapf]
-Softlist/slot improvements: [Nathan Woods]
* Fixed an issue where device options (e.g. -cart) were reported as unknown when they actually worked.
* Do more softlist evaluation upfront and use results to drive slot/image setup.
* Added device_slot_interface::has_selectable_options() to determine whether a particular slot has selectable options.
-Added a new addrmap.cpp validity check intended to catch AM_REGION declarations not tied to anything meaningful. [Nathan Woods]
-CoCo: Implemented support for enabling and disabling cartridge-specific sound, made third and fourth floppy drives present by default. [Nathan Woods]
-CoCo 3: Fixed an issue clearing GIME interrupts (disabling interrupts by writing to $FF92/3 also acknowledges interrupt). [Nathan Woods, tim lindner, Glen Hewlett]
-6821pia.cpp: changed int to bool where appropriate, changed macros to static functions. [Nathan Woods]
-archimedes: Added JFD floppy format as used by JASPP (Archimedes Software Preservation Project). [Nigel Barnes]
-electron: Added First Byte joystick interface. [Nigel Barnes]
-Made side effect suppression a machine property. [O. Galibert]
-Removed direct update handlers: [O. Galibert]
* a2600, atm (still not working, but less badly), mpf1 (makes step work), mpz80, pentagon, sage2, scorpion, tms32031
-mb86233: Massive disassembler overhaul. [O. Galibert]
-arm7ops.cpp: Advance PC on unimplemented opcodes. [Peter Ferrie]
-apple2: Rewrote language card handling. [Peter Ferrie]
-apple2: Fixed IIe/IIc self-test regression. [R. Belmont
-apple2: Fixed IIe $C800 arbitration, Zellyn/kqumba tests pass now. [R. Belmont
]
-z180: DMA fixes: [R. Belmont
]
* Count of 0 means 0x10000, as with other DMA controllers.
* Fixed scheduling so burst mode DMA is always serviced immediately with no CPU ops interleaved.
-gba: Fixed revised copy protection handler to get the right PC (MT6513). [R. Belmont
]
-vp101: Added framebuffer, some inputs, ATA, NVRAM, protection cheat; implemented ATA DMA. [R. Belmont
]
-MIPS: Added initial support for VR5500 and TX4925 CPUs. [R. Belmont
]
-Fixed errors detected by coverity: [shattered]
* argo, unior, x07: CID: 138563-138565 "Overlapping buffer in memory copy"
* pc88va: CID: 138607 "Operands don't affect result"
* peplus: CID: 138606 "Logical vs. bitwise operator"
* formats/cbm_tap: CID: 138003 "Dereference before null check"
* machine/hdc92x4: CID: 138631 "Operands don't affect result"
* machine/roc10937: CID: 138793 "Logically dead code"
-tosh1000: Hooked up ROM-DOS. [shattered
-agat: Split from apple2, implemented basic agat7 hardware. [shattered]
-sm7238: Implemented double-sized characters and smooth scroll. [shattered]
-poisk1: Added more ROMs. [shattered]
-ibm6580: Made memory size configurable and fixed a Coverity finding. [shattered]
-ie15: Converted to a device with frontends (standalone driver and rs232 slot device). [shattered]
-debugger: Print octal addresses in the trace if CPU is octal. [shattered]
-dec_lk201: Added PORT_CHAR/PORT_CODE where missing. [shattered]
-wd_fdc: Tagged command names in debug messages. [shattered]
-Removed tag() argument from logerror() calls in cpu/i86 and floppy code. [shattered]
-bitgraph: Switched from layouts to rotation flags, fixed keyboard. [shattered]
-legacy floppy: Fixed floppy_stp_w. [shattered]
-a7150: De-skeletonized. [shattered]
-t11 cpu: Emulate MFPT instruction; MOV, CLR and SXT read memory before writing to it. [shattered]
-hp_ipc: De-skeletonized. [shattered]
-Commodore LCD: Halved size of character rom region and fixed switching between upper and lower case character sets. [smf]
-Fixed UPD7725 disassembly. [smf]
-zorba keyboard: Mapped remaining keys, documented remaining DIP switches, and added notes on MCU program. [Vas Crabb]
-gotcha/ppchamp/pasha2: Hooked up lamp outputs and add clickable artwork. [Vas Crabb]
-sun3x.cpp: Hooked up keyboard port. [Vas Crabb
-Fixed natural keyboard mapping for vg9k keyboard (and hence UI paste/autoboot). [Vas Crabb]
* Also fixed key labels and made default mapping match physical layout where possible.
* The "triangle" key isn't mapped - I don't know what it does or how to test it.
-Updated GLM to tip of stable branch (0.9.8.5 pre-release) - fixes build with MacPorts clang. [Vas Crabb]
-Make device types self-register: [Vas Crabb]
* MAME
now walks all linked device types for -listxml, -romident and -verifyroms whether they're used or not.
* Made device_creator a variable template.
* Removed screen.h and speaker.h from emu.h and centralised instantiations of screen and speaker finder templates.
* Added basic device validation to -valid checks.
* Substantially sped up -listxml (at least 30% improvement), -verifyroms, and -romident on multiple files.
-Fixed crash on excessive command-line arguments, removed long-dead option. [Vas Crabb]
-ti85.cpp: Convert TI-8x link port to a bus with emulated peripherals, working for TI-82 and TI-85. [Vas Crabb]
* Tee connector, HLE TI-Graph Link, stereo/mono speakers, and raw signal forwarding socket supported.
-Fixed new device validation issues. [Vas Crabb, O. Galibert, AJR]
-triforce.cpp: Fixed Mario Kart 2 ROM loading. [MetalliC]
-naomi.cpp: Dumped and documented 837-14438 hopper controller board (used by Kick'4'Cash and other SWP games). [big10p, Darksoft, MetalliC]
-Measured Naomi
's MIE MCU speed. [rtw, MetalliC]
-naomi.cpp: Redumped "Noukone Puzzle Takoron (GDL-0042)" and "Virtua Fighter 4 (Rev B) (GDS-0012B)". [rtw]
-model1: Added dumped internal TGP ROMs. [Caps0ff]-naomi.cpp: New BIOS dumps: * "Ferrari F355 Challenge (deluxe, no link)" Export BIOS [Darksoft] * "Ferrari F355 Challenge (deluxe, no link)" Japan BIOS [Ordyne, The Dumping Union] * "House of the Dead 2" Japan BIOS [Nomax]-triforce.cpp: Added security PIC dumps: * "Mario Kart Arcade
GP 2" [Soyandroid, Darksoft] * "Mario Kart Arcade
GP" [Soyandroid]-taito.cpp: Added program ROMs and corrected title for voleybal. [PinMAME
]-phoenix.cpp: Dumped/redumped PROMs for some of the bootlegs. [f205]-viper.cpp: Added timekeeper dump for code1db. [ShouTime]-midwunit.cpp: Redumped "Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3" U2-U5 sound ROMs. [ShouTime]-Corrected the main crystal in marineb.cpp to 12MHz as seen in PCB photos, cleaned up clock definitions in galaxian driver, moved ladybugg from galaxold to galaxian driver, use mooncrst_audio for mooncrst in galaxold, made spcwrp use hunchbkg pallette ROMs. [kazblox]-nes: Added Magic Kid Googoo board (iNES
mapper 190). [kazblox]-Save state fixes for i386/pc_vga/cs4031: [moralrecordings] * Save cs4031 emulated A20 state, additional i386 attribute registers/flags, and VGA palette configuration. * Fixed broken VGA port reads on state load. * Fixed enum range check in i386.-vicdual: Added nsub gradient simulation (makes black destroyers on the horizon visible). [SailorSat]-homedata.cpp: Use 8-way joysticks for Reikai Doushi; added button descriptions and DIP locations. [Bad A. Billy]-Fixed softwarelist cart memory cheats by moving cheat file loading to a later point in startup process. [Pugsy]-Removed colon from image_interface preventing front-ends from launching ColecoVision
software. [gordon-fish]-ay8910: Added support for clock frequency changes. [tim lindner]-chihiro.cpp: Redumped Ollie King (GDX-0007). [Ordyne, The Dumping Union]-konamigx.cpp: Corrected two ROM names and redumped sound ROM for Rushing Heroes. [Smitdogg, The Dumping Union-Updated hiscore.dat. [Leezer]