A new version of my GameBoy emulator for Android, VGB 5.1.2, is now online. This version removes tiny text cues from joystick skins which have their own cues, fixes analog gamepad triggers, and adds cheats for 13 more games, including Beetlejuice, Austin Powers, and Bionic Battler. See below for all the changes. Removed text cues from joystick skins that have them already.

Fixed analog gamepad triggers mapping to L2/R2 buttons.

Added Cheatopedia cheats for 13 more games.

Added cheats for two Austin Powers games.

Added cheats for two Barbie games.

Added cheats for Banishing Racer and Beethoven Second.

Added cheats for Baseball and Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure.

Added cheats for Beetlejuice and Billy Bob's Hunting And Fishing.

Added cheats for Bart Simpson's Escape From Camp Deadly.

Added cheats for Best Of The Best and Bionic Battler.





