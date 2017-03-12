

RPC3 is the first functional working PS3 emulator. Demon Soul is with this version bump playable



RPCS3 v0.0.2As you probably noticed by the title already, we are entering a new version (and no more Pre-Alpha now, just Alpha!). It has been a really long time since the last version bump (v0.0.1 Pre-Alpha on 17 Jun 2016). Since then, a lot of improvements were made, improvements big enough that we finally decided to finally bump the version again. The version will be officially bumped on GitHub as soon as the last pull requests related to Demon’s Souls are posted.

Resumed Changelog since v0.0.1 Pre-Alpha:

PPU/SPU – PPU LLVM AOT recompiler reimplemented – PPU LLVM caching implemented – PPU thread scheduler implemented – PPU breakpoints reimplemented – PPU analyzer improved – Various LV2 system improvements – IdManager improvements – Debugger fixed and enhanced – PPU/SPU accuracy improvements

Memory – Memory system cleanup – sys_memory_get_page_attribute improvements

Graphics – A LOT of bugfixes and accuracy improvements for all Graphic backends. (There were really a lot of improvements here and we can’t list them all!) – Shader decompiler improvements – Several RSX bugfixes and accuracy improvements

HLE – Major sys_net improvements – cellOsk implemented – cellVDec fixes and improvements – Several other small improvements

Input – MMJoystick implemented

Linux – Several Linux specific bugfixes were made. Some are still being worked on as there are still a few Linux specific bugs.

Vita – Initial package unpacking implemented – Small Interpreter improvements

Logging – Logging system cleanup – TLS bugfixes and improvements

Misc – Automatic LLE loading – MSELF, SDAT, EDAT, SPRX: Decryption on the fly! – Firmware update file (PS3UPDAT.PUP) installer – XAudio fixes

Many other unlisted bugfixes and improvements

At the moment, there are still several known problems with Demon’s Souls: Performance. The game is very demanding of resources, and while Ryzen @ 4 ghz or 6 cores of Haswell-E can run some areas of the game at 30 fps, it can also drop down to as little as 10 fps in big open areas such as in front of The Boletarian Castle. One really wants a stable 30 fps (native frame rate, maybe someone will mod it to 60 fps), and preferably also on “normal” CPU’s. But there are both short and long term plans to improve performance, for example by making the LLVM recompiler not crash in this game.

The player character shadow is missing, and there are other minor graphical bugs here and there.

The sound is a bit unstable. It can work fine for a while, but after some 5-10 minutes it can suddenly stop. There are also problems where sound effects are repeated before they are finished or they sound very loud and strange.

The game can randomly get stuck on loading screens. Not critical as it auto-saves continuously.



