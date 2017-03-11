





VGBAnext 5.4.8, the most recent update to my universal GameBoy Advance, GameBoy Color, and GameBoy Classic emulator, is now online. For those who reported tiny button cues rendered on top of larger button names, I have disabled cues for skins which have their own button names (e.g. "Gray" and "Contours"). Also, several AndroidTV users complained about being unable to assign functions to their analog gamepad triggers, since these triggers were mapped to L1/R1 buttons. I am now mapping analog triggers to L2/R2 buttons instead, so you can assign them separately from L1/R1. See below for all the changes. Removed text cues from joystick skins that have them already.

Analog gamepad triggers now mapped to L2/R2 buttons.

