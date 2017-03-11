Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Hosting by: Uberspace.de   
Menu
· Home / News
· News Categories
· News Archiv
· Submit news

· My Account
· Search
· Forums
· Online Games
· Weblinks
· Game Reviews
· Translations
· AEP Shop

Downloads

· ROMs (PDRoms)

Social Links

Select language
Select interface language:

EnglishGerman

Forum
MEMBERS ONLINE
Currently no members online.

You are an anonymous user. You can register for free by clicking here
Username
Password
 Remember me

Infos
· Museum
· Infocenter
· Das AEP Team
· Member Liste
· Top 25 Liste
· Lame Mails
· Glossar
· FAQ
· Impressum

Funny Quotes

Jeder Emulator verhält sich aber in seiner Art etwas anders...der eine braucht Plugins, ein anderer startet sofort ohne Einstellungen vornehmen zu müssen. Ein weiterer Emulator benötigt ein Plugin

-- Deacon Blue (emunews24.de)

News-Export
Holt Euch unsere News auf Eure Seite:
· RSS Newsfeed How-to
· Follow AEPEmu on Twitter
· RSS News-syndication English
· RSS News-syndication Deutsch
· News-Banner (JPG)

FAQ FAQ  •  Search Search  •  Register Register  •  Log in to check your private messages Log in to check your private messages
Log in Log in
  Arcade / GamesArcade / Games   

GBA: VGBAnext 5.4.8 Released
AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News » News
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
Author Message
fmsOffline
Post subject: VGBAnext 5.4.8 Released  PostPosted: Mar 11, 2017 - 11:17 AM
Emu Author


Joined: Sep 10, 2012
Posts: 393



Highscores in 03/2017

Status: Offline
VGBAnext 5.4.8, the most recent update to my universal GameBoy Advance, GameBoy Color, and GameBoy Classic emulator, is now online. For those who reported tiny button cues rendered on top of larger button names, I have disabled cues for skins which have their own button names (e.g. "Gray" and "Contours"). Also, several AndroidTV users complained about being unable to assign functions to their analog gamepad triggers, since these triggers were mapped to L1/R1 buttons. I am now mapping analog triggers to L2/R2 buttons instead, so you can assign them separately from L1/R1. See below for all the changes.
  • Removed text cues from joystick skins that have them already.
  • Analog gamepad triggers now mapped to L2/R2 buttons.
  • Fixed [URL=http://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/<a href=]MIDI[/URL]" target="_blank">MIDI drums option that simulates noise channel with drums.
  • [URL=http://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/<a href=]MIDI[/URL]" target="_blank">MIDI now computes and uses effective power of a waveform.



Related links:
[ GBA Emulatoren ][ GBA Infos ]
 
 
 
 View user's profile Send private message Visit poster's website  
Reply with quote Back to top
Display posts from previous:     
Jump to:  
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
 AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News »  News
Powered by PNphpBB2 © 2003-2007 The PNphpBB Group
Credits
Valid HTML 4.01! [Valid RSS]
All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2016 AEP Emulation Page.
You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file rss_en.xml for English headlines and rss_de.xml for German headlines.