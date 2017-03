Retrokenner



Highscores in 03/2017



Eine neue Version des Commodore C16-Plus/4 Emulators YAPE (Yet Another Plus/4 Emulator) ist erschienen.





A new version of the Commodore C16-Plus/4 emulator YAPE (Yet Another Plus/4 Emulator) has been released.



This time around with mostly fixes, but the T6721A Toshiba speech LSI emulation also got a little compatibility boost, which is - again - unmatched so far in any other emulator. But let's have a look what's in there:- implemented proper 48-bit mode for the T6721A speech LSI emulation- somewhat improved vblanking- save window content to 32-bit BMP- awkward TED bitmap DMA bank switching bug corrected- occasional tape creation dialog crash fixed - built-in assembler fix (BRK mnemonic)Alas, the 48-bit speech encoding was only used in certain built-in words of Magic Voice and A Bee C's cartridges for the C64. So there is some extra work necessary to actually check those one out on the plus/4. Alternatively, why not try creating custom speech with the open source SPTK toolkit. I am not saying it's straightforward, though, in fact that would be a firstie, too.



