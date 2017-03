Emu Author



Joined: Sep 10, 2012

Posts: 390







Highscores in 03/2017



Status: Offline

Just published Speccy 4.2.1 for Android, a new version of my Sinclair ZX Spectrum emulator. This version lets you disable GLES linear interpolation, for crystal clear image, as long as your device has enough pixels to show it. Most modern Android devices do. I have also made the Layout Editor title bar transparent, so that controls look exactly the same as in the emulator itself. Tap the Layout Editor screen if you wish to toggle title bar. Finally, the analog triggers found in many gamepads are now mapped to L2/R2 shoulder buttons, rather than L1/R1 buttons as before. This way, you can assign analog triggers separately from the L1/R1 buttons. See below for all the changes. Added option to disable GLES linear filtering.

Select "Video | Interpolation Effect | Disable Interpolation" to enable.

to enable. Made title bar transparent in Layout Editor (tap screen to toggle).

(tap screen to toggle). Items no longer jump in Layout Editor when you start moving them.

Analog gamepad triggers now mapped to L2/R2 buttons.

Fixed MIDI drums option that simulates noise channel with drums.

MIDI now computes and uses effective power of a waveform.





Related links:

[ Spectrum Emulatoren ]