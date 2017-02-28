Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Diverse: Mednafen 0.9.43
BjörnOffline
Post subject: Mednafen 0.9.43  PostPosted: Feb 28, 2017 - 08:14 PM
Joined: Sep 30, 2004
Posts: 356

Location: MS und KR

Der Multi-System Emulator Mednafen für MacOS, Linux und Windows wurde aktualisiert.


Mednafen a multi-system emulator has been updated.

-- 0.9.43: --February 24, 2017:Reworked how input grabbing is handled. The new way uses only one key combo(CTRL+SHIFT+Menu), and will adapt its behavior based on any keyboardsbeing selected on any virtual input ports or not(refer to the documentation for full details). A new setting is added, "command.toggle_grab", andtwo settings were removed, "command.toggle_grab_input" and "command.toggle_cidisable".Emulated keyboard(FKB, Tsushin, Saturn) key state is now only updated when input grabbing is toggled on.February 22, 2017:SS: Fixed SMPC read handling of an empty input port.SS: Implemented emulation of SMPC 0-byte port read mode.PSX: Reduced rumble latency by 1 frame.February 20, 2017:Reworked how keyboard key state is handled, to prevent extremely short button presses from being lost(like what can happen with the Pause key, orother keys when slow-forwarding is active).SS: Added 101-key US keyboard emulation.February 17, 2017:SS: Allow SMPC commands to be dual-issued; fixes hang in "F1 Challenge", and hangs/missing sound in "Magic Knight Rayearth".SS: Added emulation of the 6-Player Adaptor(multitap).February 15, 2017:SS: Added emulation of the Mission Stick and Dual Mission Sticks.February 13, 2017:SS: Added emulation of the steering wheel("Arcade Racer"), for use with "Virtua Racing", "High Velocity - Mountain Racing Challenge","The Need for Speed", and other Saturn racing games that apparently lack 3D pad support.


Related links:
[ Diverse / Misc Emulatoren ]
 
 
 
