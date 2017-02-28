

Der Multi-System Emulator Mednafen für MacOS, Linux und Windows wurde aktualisiert.





Mednafen a multi-system emulator has been updated.



Quote: Quote: -- 0.9.43: --February 24, 2017:Reworked how input grabbing is handled. The new way uses only one key combo(CTRL+SHIFT+Menu), and will adapt its behavior based on any keyboardsbeing selected on any virtual input ports or not(refer to the documentation for full details). A new setting is added, "command.toggle_grab", andtwo settings were removed, "command.toggle_grab_input" and "command.toggle_cidisable".Emulated keyboard(FKB, Tsushin, Saturn) key state is now only updated when input grabbing is toggled on.February 22, 2017:SS: Fixed SMPC read handling of an empty input port.SS: Implemented emulation of SMPC 0-byte port read mode.PSX: Reduced rumble latency by 1 frame.February 20, 2017:Reworked how keyboard key state is handled, to prevent extremely short button presses from being lost(like what can happen with the Pause key, orother keys when slow-forwarding is active).SS: Added 101-key US keyboard emulation.February 17, 2017:SS: Allow SMPC commands to be dual-issued; fixes hang in "F1 Challenge", and hangs/missing sound in "Magic Knight Rayearth".SS: Added emulation of the 6-Player Adaptor(multitap).February 15, 2017:SS: Added emulation of the Mission Stick and Dual Mission Sticks.February 13, 2017:SS: Added emulation of the steering wheel(" Arcade Racer"), for use with "Virtua Racing", "High Velocity - Mountain Racing Challenge","The Need for Speed", and other Saturn racing games that apparently lack 3D pad support.



