

Cemu, der erste funktionelle (also mit kommerziellen Spiele Support, wenn natürlich auch noch fehleranfällig und sehr langsam) Nintendo WiiU Emulator, wurde heute in einer neuen Version veröffentlicht.





Today a new release of Cemu - the first working Nintendo WiiU Emulator - has been released. Read more for additional infos and the download link.



Quote: # New in 1.7.2c:GX2: Fixed a bug in GX2SwapScanBuffers() that could cause the GPU command stream to get corrupted# New in 1.7.2b:coreinit: Fixed a crash bug in coreinit initialization code# New in 1.7.2:general: Reorganized menu options for better clarity (Some debug option stuff wasn't really for debugging)general: Added option to choose fullscreen scaling mode (stretch to screen or keep aspect ratio)general: Default and recommended value for CPU timer option is now 'Host based'PPC: Thread emulation is now using Fibers. Technically speaking, this change was made to simplify context switching within HLE functions. It allows certain API to behave more similar to the real Cafe OS.coreinit: Fixed a bug that caused MEMGetAllocatableSizeForExpHeapEx() to return negative values under certain circumstancescoreinit: Fixed a crash bug in MPRunTasksFromTaskQ() coreinit: Added API MPDequeTask(), MPWaitTaskQWithTimeout(), MPRunTask()coreinit: Fixed rare deadlock in alarm handlerVPAD: Fixed fullscreen touch input for non-16:9 displaysGX2: Fixed that under certain circumstances GX2WaitTimeStamp() could return immediately due to the low accuracy of the internally used timer (affected only 'Host based timer') GX2: Added support for texture format R16_G16_B16_A16_SNORMGX2: Added support for sampler2DRect texturesGX2: Unsupported instructions in a GS Copyshader will no longer cause a crashGX2: Fixed texelFetch() accessing textures upside-down if ARB_clip_control is usedGX2: Adjusted handling of vsync and flip event to decrease latencyGX2: Optimized texture encoding & decodingGX2: Optimized frequently used GX2 APIGX2: Optimized various parts of the GPU command processorGX2: Fixed incorrect mapping of GS->PS attributes if gl_FragCoord is usedGX2: Fixed handling of GS input primitive LINE_STRIP



