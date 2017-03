Emu Author



Highscores in 03/2017



Hello, All! I have published ColEm 4.0.1 for Android this morning. This release adds HQ4X scaling algorithm and lets you disable GLES linear interpolation for the crystal clear image, if your screen resolution allows it. I have also fixed item dragging in the Layout Editor and made it possible to toggle the title bar there with a screen tap. If you happen to have a gamepad (most ShieldTV users do), the analog triggers will now act as buttons L2/R2 for assignment purposes. Released free ColEm 4.0 for Windows and Linux.

ColEm 4.0 for Windows and Linux. Added HQ4X scaling algorithm (GLES mode only).

(GLES mode only). Select "Video | Interpolation Effect | HQ4X Interpolation" to enable.

to enable. Added option to disable GLES linear filtering.

Select "Video | Interpolation Effect | Disable Interpolation" to enable.

to enable. Made title bar transparent in Layout Editor (tap screen to toggle).

(tap screen to toggle). Items no longer jump in Layout Editor when you start moving them.

Analog gamepad triggers now mapped to L2/R2 buttons.

Fixed MIDI drums option that simulates noise channel with drums.

MIDI now computes and uses effective power of a waveform.

Disabled GLES linear filtering when scaling algorithm selected.

Further optimized GLES scaling algorithms.





