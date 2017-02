Emu Author



Highscores in 02/2017



For the first time since last September, I released the new version of MasterGear for Windows and Linux. MasterGear 3.7 adds options to force the 4:3 "television" screen and disable Direct3D linear interpolation, if required. I have also made many improvements to MIDI playback and recording and fixed a few platform specific things here and there. See below for the complete change list.

Added "Force 4:3 Screen" option to MG-Windows.

Fixed "Hit MIDI Drums"

Fixed 44kHz sound hiccups when 50Hz sync selected in MG-Windows.

Computing effective waveform power when simulating samples via MIDI.

MG-Windows will not overwrite last loaded file name with other names.

Keys [1]-[8] will toggle individual sound channels in MG-Windows.

Key [0] will toggle all sound channels in MG-Windows.

Added -4x3 command line option to MG-Unix.

Fixed creating file associations on Windows 8+.

Added a new icon to MG-Windows.





