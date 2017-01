Retrokenner



Robert hat eine neue Version von HBMAME veröffentlicht. HBMAME (ehemals MisfitMAME) enthält auch Hacks und andere Spiele, die nicht in der normalen MAME Version dabei sind.





Robert has released a new version of HBMAME. HBMAME (ExMisfitMAME) includes support for hacks and other games not supported by the official MAME.



What's new in HBMAME

====================



2017-01-27 0.182

----------------





New Games

---------

- [mshvsemb] Marvel Super Heroes Vs. Street Fighter (Easy Moves hack by Blackheart 2009-04-23)

- [mshvsfjh] Marvel Super Heroes Vs. Street Fighter (Boss hack by Yumeji)

- [mshvsfjphp] Marvel Super Heroes Vs. Street Fighter (Power hack by Pipi899)

- [pactetris] Tetris on Pacman hardware (by Ben Leperchey)

- [sf2bhj] Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (Boss hack by Yumeji)

- [sf2cehk] Street Fighter II': Champion Edition (Hack Unknown by Kawada7278)

- [sf2cehp] Street Fighter II': Champion Edition (Moves hack by Pipi899 2009-01-10)

- [sf2cejem] Street Fighter II': Champion Edition (Easy Moves hack by Blackheart 2009-07-30)

- [sfa3br] Street Fighter Alpha 3 (Brasil 050513)

- [sfa3dp] Street Fighter Alpha 3 (Dragon Edition hack by Pipi899 2009-05-10)

- [sfa3sp2] Street Fighter Alpha 3 (Boss Special Fix hack by Pipi899 2009-09-27)

- [sfa3spp] Street Fighter Alpha 3 (Boss Special hack by Pipi899 2009-07-03)

- [sfa3uhd] Street Fighter Alpha 3 (Revision hack by Dodowang (ECGC))

- [sfz2ajhp] Street Fighter Zero 2 Alpha (Enhanced Dan Version hack by Pipi899 2008-12-11)

- [sfz2aldp] Street Fighter Zero 2 Alpha (Dragon Edition v1.0 hack by Pipi899 2009-03-17)

- [sfz2aldp2] Street Fighter Zero 2 Alpha (Dragon Edition v2.0 hack by Pipi899 2009-04-24)

- [sfz2jyh] Street Fighter Zero 2 (Boss hack by Yumeji)

- [sfz3jb] Street Fighter Zero 3 (Boss hack by Yumeji)

- [sfz3jemb] Street Fighter Zero 3 (Easy Moves hack by Blackheart 2009-05-01)

- [sfz3jhp] Street Fighter Zero 3 (Hack by Pipi899)

- [sfz3jsep] Street Fighter Zero 3 (Shin Edition hack by Pipi899 2009-01-01)

- [sfjzboss] Street Fighter Zero (Boss hack set 2 by Yumeji)

- [sfzjyh] Street Fighter Zero (Boss hack set 1 by Yumeji)

- [sk2h4q] Sangokushi II (Chinese hack v2.0)

- [sk2h5q] Sangokushi II (Revised Version hack by Winuxx 2009-09-09)

- [sk2h6q] Sangokushi II (Boss hack by Winuxx)

- [srallyp] Sega Rally Pro Drivin'

- [ssf2tfp] Super Street Fighter II Turbo (French Parody by Cigarette Patch)

- [ssf2tfr] Super Street Fighter II Turbo (French by NEOARC Team)

- [ssf2tpls] Super Street Fighter II Turbo (Plus v0.9 beta KrysoFun hack)

- [ssf2xjhy] Super Street Fighter II X: Grand Master Challenge (Gouki Edition hack by Yumeji)

- [ssf2xjjs] Super Street Fighter II X: Grand Master Challenge (Original Color FGCH hack)

- [ssf2xjnc] Super Street Fighter II X: Grand Master Challenge (Nude hack by Shiro)

- [ssf2zhp] Super Street Fighter II (Easy Move Zangief Edition hack by Pipi899 2009-01-05)

- [wofbio] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Boss Enhanced)

- [wofbt] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Zhang Fei Enhanced)

- [wofctj] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Cao Zhi Jian Enhanced)

- [wofdy] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Di Yu Enhanced)

- [wofdyg] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Di Yi Guan Enhanced)

- [wofes] Warriors of Fate (Enhanced Super Version hack by Chaihe)

- [woffh] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Fen Hong Enhanced)

- [wofjd] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Japan 921031 Phoenix Edition)

- [wofjehp] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Hack by Pipi899 2009-01-02)

- [wofjh2] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Hack by Shinwa)

- [wofjhdwb] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Heaven and Earth Double Attack Test Version hack by Winuxx, Blackheart 2009-12-14)

- [wofjhp2] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Easy Moves hack by Pipi899 2009-01-12)

- [wofjjq] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Xue Xing Enhanced)

- [wofjmsp] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Modified SubVersion hack by Pipi899 2010-01-26)

- [wofjpsrw] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Playstation Version hack by Rockywall 2009-12-09)

- [wofjrabh] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Revised Alternate hack by Blackheart 2009-12-17)

- [wofjrlb] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Revised Version hack by Lb70 2009-03-21)

- [wofjzcr1] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Zhao Chain Revised v1.0 hack by Blackheart 2009-12-16)

- [wofgyc] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Guan Yu Chi Tu Ma Enhanced)

- [wofqyq] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Guan Yu Enhanced)

- [wofhgz] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Han Guang Zhan Enhanced)

- [wofhzj] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Huang Zhong Enhanced)

- [wofjqz] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Jian Qi Zong Heng Enhanced)

- [wofmr] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Mei ren Guan Enhanced)

- [wofsbl] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Shen Bing Li Qi Enhanced)

- [wofsjj] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Shen Jian + Jian Qi Enhanced)

- [wofsz] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Shao Zhu Enhanced)

- [wofud] Warriors of Fate (USA 921031 Phoenix Edition)

- [wofyjs] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Yu Jian Shu Enhanced)

- [wofxyg] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Ying Xiong Guan Enhanced)

- [wofzhs] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Zhao Huan Shou Enhanced)

- [wofzhy] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Zhao Huan Shou + Yu Jian Shu Enhanced)

- [wofzy2] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Zhao Yun Lian Ti Enhanced)

- [wofzy3] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Zhao Yun Sheng Long Enhanced)

- [wofzyq] Tenchi wo Kurau II (Chinese hack: Zhao Yun Bao Li Enhanced)



