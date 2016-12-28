Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Atari 2600: Stella v5.0 pre3
Author Message
BjörnOffline
Post subject: Stella v5.0 pre3  PostPosted: Dec 28, 2016 - 03:43 PM
Joined: Sep 30, 2004
Posts: 347

Location: MS und KR

Eine neue version vom Atari 2600 Emulator Stella wurde veröffentlicht.


A new version of the Atari 2600 emulator Stella has been released.

Quote:
This release contains a number of bugfixes
  • CompuMate PAL ROM now displays in correct mode
  • RESPM is fixed for 8 pixel players -> Frostbite displays correctly
  • Fix spurios dispatch after RESPx for wide players -> Fixes glitch in Missile Command
  • Frame rate stabilization
  • Side effects of NUSIZ during decode are modelled -> Meltdown seems correct now
  • Emulate final reset of more movement required counter -> Fixes glitch in Masters of the Universe
  • Delay ENABL by one cycle -> fixes Super Challenge Football
  • Fix INPT5
  • Fix positioning regressions introduced between pre1 and pre2
  • "Mega Bitmap Demo" now displays correctly; this is the first time that this ROM has ever worked in any emulator


Related links:
[ Atari 2600 Emulatoren ][ Ataris Geschichte ]
 
 
 
