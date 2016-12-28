|
Eine neue version vom Atari 2600 Emulator Stella wurde veröffentlicht.
A new version of the Atari 2600 emulator Stella has been released.
Quote:
This release contains a number of bugfixes
- CompuMate PAL ROM now displays in correct mode
- RESPM is fixed for 8 pixel players -> Frostbite displays correctly
- Fix spurios dispatch after RESPx for wide players -> Fixes glitch in Missile Command
- Frame rate stabilization
- Side effects of NUSIZ during decode are modelled -> Meltdown seems correct now
- Emulate final reset of more movement required counter -> Fixes glitch in Masters of the Universe
- Delay ENABL by one cycle -> fixes Super Challenge Football
- Fix INPT5
- Fix positioning regressions introduced between pre1 and pre2
- "Mega Bitmap Demo" now displays correctly; this is the first time that this ROM has ever worked in any emulator
