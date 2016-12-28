

Eine neue version vom Atari 2600 Emulator Stella wurde veröffentlicht.





A new version of the Atari 2600 emulator Stella has been released.



Quote: CompuMate PAL ROM now displays in correct mode

RESPM is fixed for 8 pixel players -> Frostbite displays correctly

Fix spurios dispatch after RESPx for wide players -> Fixes glitch in Missile Command

Frame rate stabilization

Side effects of NUSIZ during decode are modelled -> Meltdown seems correct now

Emulate final reset of more movement required counter -> Fixes glitch in Masters of the Universe

Delay ENABL by one cycle -> fixes Super Challenge Football

Fix INPT5

Fix positioning regressions introduced between pre1 and pre2

"Mega Bitmap Demo" now displays correctly; this is the first time that this ROM has ever worked in any emulator This release contains a number of bugfixes



