

Arcade: MAME v0.181

Status: Offline Eine neue Version von MAME wurde veröffentlicht.





A new version of the MAME emulator has been published.



Quote:



MAME 0.181 also marks the debut of Votrax SC-01 emulation in MAME, based on reverse-engineering die photographs. The digital section should be pretty much perfect, although there are still some issues in the analog section (plosives don’t sound quite right). Overall, it’s a huge improvement in Votrax speech synthesis emulation, and a great leap forward in our understanding of how the hardware works. It also means speech samples are no longer required for a number of games.



Building on the ARM improvements in last month’s release, we now have working floppy drives and sound in the Acorn Archimedes driver, and default NVRAM images for the US Aristocrat Mark 5 games. This greatly increases the amount of RISC OS software you can try out, improves the gameplay experience in the Archimedes-based arcade games, and allows you to play the Aristocrat gamblers without having to make your way through the setup process first.



MAME’s discrete netlist emulation library has been expanded substantially in this release, including some new classes of devices like ROMs, and many newly supported logic chips. This will make it substantially easier to emulate arcade games which used discrete TTL logic, and as a test of this new functionality, the TTL video board from the Hazeltine 1500 intelligent terminal is now emulated using the netlist system. There’s ongoing work in this area involving multiple developers, so look out for more exciting updates in this space.



We’ve fixed some fairly significant bugs, including one preventing the debugger from working on Linux or Mac with drivers that use a dynamic recompiler core, and one that could cause MAME to crash when using BDF fonts. The internal UI should be more efficient if you’re using icons now, and issues with spurious key repeats should be reduced. The Beezer driver has been rewritten and should be improved overall.



There are quite a few newly dumped arcade games in this release, including Eeekk!, Simpson Junior (a Korean bootleg of J. J. Squawkers), Power Flipper Pinball Shooting (an updated version of Grand Cross), a version of Momoko 120% with English text, Miss World 2002 (an adult Qix game), and alternate versions of The NewZealand Story, Real Bout Fatal Fury, Space Dungeon, Flicky and Turbo Force. The Apricot PC and Xi are now working, further increasing MAME’s coverage of DOS-based computers that aren’t IBM-compatible. You can also play with the COP44L version of Entex Space Invader, and Mattel Funtronics Jacks and Red Light Green Light.



There are far too many improvements to list here, including lots of fixes for graphics and flip screen issues, but you can read all about it in the whatsnew.txt file, or grab the source or Windows binaries from the download page and start playing.



MAMETesters Bugs Fixed





00101: [Misc.] (kaneko16.cpp) berlwallt, berlwallk: an error message "Copy Board" pops up. (Angelo Salese)

02855: [DIP/Input] (hanaawas.cpp) hanaawas: Credits dip switch does not work (Angelo Salese)

04796: [Flip Screen/Cocktail] (m58.cpp) 10yard and clones: Flip Screen/Cocktail Mode offset (Robbbert)

04921: [Flip Screen/Cocktail] (fcrash.cpp) fcrash: Game sprites not flipped when Flip Screen is ON (Robbbert)

04922: [Flip Screen/Cocktail] (finalizr.cpp) All sets in finalizr.c: Ships and scores should both be on top when screen is Flipped (Robbbert)

05006: [Graphics] (gb.cpp) gameboy [f1race]: Corrupted graphics (racetrack not lined up) (Wilbert Pol)

06338: [DIP/Input] (mz2000.cpp) mz2000, mz2200: Mistakes in current keyboard matrix emulation and missing keys ! (AJR)

06440: [Gameplay] (segag80r.cpp) Most/all sets in segag80r.cpp: game resets itself during play (smf)

06449: [Color/Palette] (8080bw.cpp) sicv, sicv1, invadpt2, invadpt2br, moonbase, moonbasea: In a 2-player game, colors don't change at certain areas of the screen for each player's turn. (Robbbert)

06450: [Color/Palette] (astinvad.cpp) spcking2: Incorrect colors at certain areas of the screen. (Robbbert)

06451: [DIP/Input] (ccastles.cpp) All sets in ccastles.cpp: Map Button 2 to start a 2-player game in upright mode. (Tafoid)

06452: [Flip Screen/Cocktail] (phoenix.cpp) phoenix: Cocktail Mode displays incorrectly (Robbbert)







New working machines





Eeekk! [Andrew Welburn, Craig Anstett, smf]

Intel iSBC 286/10 [Al Kossow]

Intel iSBC 286/12 [Al Kossow]

Miss World 2002 [NeoGeo de Ahuizotla, Artemio Urbina, The Dumping Union]

Player's Edge Plus (XMP00011) 5-in-1 Wingboard (CG2298) [BrianT]

Power Flipper Pinball Shooting v1.33 [Jorge Silva]

Quiz Kid Racer [hap, Sean Riddle]

Steering Champ (GQ710 VER. UAA) [Bill D. / The Dumping Union, crzmx, smf]

Tokio / Scramble Formation (newer) [ShouTime, brizzo, David Haywood]







New working clones





Fidelity Designer 2000 Display [yovan]

Flicky (128k Version, 315-5051, larger roms) [system11]

Golden Crown Hopper [Gerald COY]

Mahjong Clinic (Japan, set 2) [system11]

Momoko 120% (English text) [Paul Hogger]

Multi Wars (bootleg of UniWar S) [Paul Hogger]

Raiden (Korea, bootleg) [Tirino73]

Real Bout Fatal Fury / Real Bout Garou Densetsu (Korean release) [Brian Hargrove]

Same! Same! Same! (1P set, NEW VER! hack) [CAPS0ff, trap15]

Side by Side 2 Evoluzione RR (Ver 3.1 J) [ShouTime, The Dumping Union]

Simpson Junior (bootleg of J. J. Squawkers) [NeoGeo de Ahuizotla, Artemio Urbina, The Dumping Union]

Space Dungeon (larger roms) [Ordyne, The Dumping Union]

Super Visual Football: European Sega Cup (original rev) [Gerald COY]

The NewZealand Story (World, old version) (older PCB) [Porchy, The Dumping Union]

Tokio / Scramble Formation (older) [ShouTime, brizzo, David Haywood]

Tokio / Scramble Formation (US) [ShouTime, brizzo, David Haywood]

Turbo Force (US) [dos_]

VTech Laser Turbo XT [Miodrag Milanovic]

VTech Laser XT/3 [Miodrag Milanovic]







Machines promoted to working





ACT Apricot PC [Dirk Best]

ACT Apricot Xi [Dirk Best]

K28: Talking Learning Computer (model 7-230) [O. Galibert]

Mattel Funtronics Jacks [hap, Sean Riddle]

Mattel Funtronics Red Light Green Light [hap, Sean Riddle]







Clones promoted to working





Space Invader (Entex, COP444L version)







New machines marked as NOT_WORKING





Apple Laser Writer II NT [Lord Nightmare, Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

Back To the Future (2. [PinMAME]

Dulmont Magnum [Carl, Dave Jones]

Ensoniq SQ-2 [R. Belmont, Guru]

Force SYS68K/CPU-20 [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

Knights of Valour 3 HD (V105) [XingXing]

Monday Night Football (2.9, 50cts) [PinMAME]

Multistar 3 [Heihachi_73]

Royal Ascot II [Gerald COY, ShouTime, The Dumping Union]







New clones marked as NOT_WORKING





Knights of Valour 3 HD (V101) [XingXing]

Knights of Valour 3 HD (V102) [XingXing]

Knights of Valour 3 HD (V103) [XingXing]

Knights of Valour 3 HD (V104) [XingXing]

Lost in Space (1.01 France) [PinMAME]

Sega Rally Championship - DX (original rev) [Gerald COY]

Terco 4426 CNC Programming station

Top Skater (USA) [Gerald COY]

Toshiba T1000 [shattered]

Virtua Striker 2 '99 (Step 1.5) [Gerald COY]

X-Files (3.03 France) [PinMAME]







New WORKING software list additions





apricot_flop.xml: Demonstration Pictures, MS-DOS 2.11 BIOS VR2.7, MS-DOS 2.11 BIOS VR3.1, QUEST - The Adventure [Dirk Best]







Translations added or modified





Catalan [Jordi Mallach]







Source Changes



Code:



-Created DYNAMIC_API macros for cleaner definition of dynamically linked functions. [Brad Hughes]



-Double-check key state before UI autorepeat (fixes github issue #1169). [Brad Hughes]



-m68k: Respect 68020 "freeze I-cache" bit; micro20 68020 cache test now passes. [R. Belmont]



-micro20: Hack to start up at MacsBug/shell entry point, added terminal and devices. [R. Belmont]



-i960: Added scanbyte and IP-relative lda opcodes, masked low bits of branch targets. [R. Belmont]



-i960: Preliminary support for CALLS instruction and WIP on FAULTx instructions. [R. Belmont]



-archimds: Fixed sound double-buffering. [R. Belmont]



-aristmk5: Added default NVRAM to US sets so the games come up in a playable state. [Heihachi_73, R. Belmont]

* cuckoou, dolphntru, incasunu, magimask, magimaska, partygrs, qnileu, wcougaru



-ppc: Set DSISR to the exception flags rather than the address on data access faults and correct flag values.

[R. Belmont, Vas Crabb, maximumspatium]



-DRC: Fixed XMM usage on SysV x64 ABI, restoring debugger functionality on Mac/Linux for DRC drivers.

[maximumspatium, R. Belmont, Ville Linde]



-Added preliminary MB86235 recompiler. [Ville Linde]



-delegates: Don't crash on late binding if no object is actually needed. [O. Galibert]



-pci9050: Fixed the mappings. [O. Galibert]



-sharc: Use standard memory maps. [O. Galibert]



-tms32025: Use the standard memory interfaces. [O. Galibert]



-dimemory: Removed the magic bypass. [O. Galibert]



-votrax sc01: Simulate. [O. Galibert]

* Complete simulation of digital section based on die imaging

* Removed now-obsolete samples

* Plosives are still imperfect



-mc1000: Removed direct update handler. [O. Galibert]



-tnzs: Various refactoring. [Ryan Holtz]



-netlist: Added simple ROM hookup capability. [Ryan Holtz]



-netlist: Device additions: [Ryan Holtz]

* 74161 Synchronous 4-Bit Binary Counter with Clock

* 7473 Dual Master-Slave J-K Flip-Flops with Clear and Complementary Outputs

* Am2847 Quad 80-bit Static Shift Register

* DM9334 8-bit Addressable Latch

* 82S126 1K-bit bipolar PROM

* 74174 Hex D-Type Flip-Flop with Clear

* 2716 16 Kbit (2048x8) UV EPROM

* 74166 Parallel-Load 8-Bit Shift Register

* 74260 Dual 5-Input NOR Gate

* Intel 2102A 1Kbit (1024x1) Static RAM

* 74365 Hex Bus Driver with 3-State Outputs

* Generic 2- and 3-terminal Tristate device

* 74165, 74194, 7475, 7485, and DM9322

* 82S126 4kbit (512x8) TTL bipolar PROM

* 82S123 256-bit (32x8) TTL bipolar PROM

* Note: Tristate device and 74365 do not actually tristate, they are simply a way of combining multiple outputs/chip enables.



-netlist: Added shared RAM pointer, for use by netlist RAM devices which need updating by non-netlist driver code. [Ryan Holtz]



-netlist: Various fixes: [Ryan Holtz]

* 7473: Made device only transition on a falling clock.

* 74161: Inverted Clear and Clock inputs to match datasheet.

* 74260: Fixed number of inputs.

* Am2847: Fixed shift register size (was 160 bits, should have been 80 bits).

* DM9334: Inverted C and E inputs to match datasheet.



-hazeltin: Added netlist-based video board emulation. [Ryan Holtz]



-XML refactoring: [Vas Crabb]

* Moved stuff to namespace util::xml and scoped down some enums.

* Split config load/save delegate types, made config load take const node so it can't inadvertently mangle data.



-coretmpl: Added an associative LRU cache with map-like behaviour. [Vas Crabb]



-selmenu: Use LRU cache so icons don't all need to be reloaded on scroll. [Vas Crabb]



-uismall.bdf: Set default character for absent glyphs. [Vas Crabb]



-rendfont.cpp: Fixes and Improvements: [Vas Crabb]

* Encapsulated many BDF and BDC file format handling details.

* Made file I/O 64-bit clean.

* Added some checks for allocation errors.

* Wrote more solid BDF parser with error messages and trace logging.

* Fixed heap smash when building bitmaps for BDF fonts.

* Extended BDC format to support high planes and default character.

* Render default character if glyph not found for BDF/BDC.



-Made bitmaps movable, allowing them to be used in vectors and emplaced easily. [Vas Crabb]



-Fixed uninitialised memory read as debugger command history (github #1802). [Vas Crabb]



-netlist: Added new devices: [Vas Crabb]

* uA741 in 8-, 10- and 14-pin DIP variants

* 4316 bilateral switch pack



-Amiga/Buddha: Cleanups and fixes, partially working now. [Dirk Best]



-Created an ef9369 device and used it for guab and mpu4vid. [Dirk Best]



-guab: Cleanup and improvements: [Dirk Best]

* Hooked up SN76489 ready signal, hooked up some debug LEDs.

* Hooked up PPIs and ACIA.

* Labelled some outputs.

* Fixed and improved output labels, added ten up labels.



-6840ptm: Use standard device clock for internal clock. [Dirk Best]



-beezer: Rewrote driver. [Dirk Best]

* Uses the standard 6840 PTM core for sound generation

* New MM583 Noise Generator device

* New DAC-76 DAC sound

* Uses resistor network values for colors

* Uses bankdev device for banking



-mcr68: Use standard 6840 PTM core, replacing custom implementation with the standard one. [Dirk Best]



-zwackery: Removed Artificial Artist PAL, now included in the csd device. [Dirk Best]



-zwackery: Corrected ROM labels and locations. [Dirk Best]



-mcr68: Move zwackery to its own driver (doesn't have much in common with other games in driver). [Dirk Best]

* Also cleaned up implementation, made spriteram 8-bit, added some hardware info and added button descriptions.



-Midway Cheap Squeak Deluxe sound board improvements: [Dirk Best]

* Moved to its own file and corrected its name.

* Updated interface to better reflect real hardware.

* Added address deocoding PAL and verified memory map.



-Identified DAC for Midway Cheap Squeak Deluxe/Turbo Cheap Squeak. [Dirk Best]



-apricot improvements: [Dirk Best]

* Fixed CTS polarity and marked as working - with the SIO fix the system is now very stable

* Fixed keyboard error 31, now displays 'System OK'



-z80dart: Only update serial line configuration if it actually changes. [Dirk Best]

* Allows the apricot serial port to work correctly.



-pit8253: Reading back the count while in the middle of a 16-bit write returns a XOR'ed version of the value written. [Dirk Best]

* Fixes apricot error 29.



-fromance.cpp: Fixed OL gal display for nekkyoku. [Angelo Salese]



-fromance.cpp: Added visible horizontal parameter to CRTC. [Angelo Salese]



-tail2nos.cpp improvements: [Angelo Salese]

* Added sound semaphore hookup, fixes random BGM lockups.

* Added alternative input method, selectable through control panel DIP switch.

* Added DIP switch locations.



-srmp2.cpp: Fixed regression with ADPCM playback on m68k based games. [Angelo Salese]



-neogeo: Corrected burningfpa romlabels (thanks jackc) and added it to software list. [hap]



-microtouch: Added output status command and fixed data transmission at 2400 baud. [Sandro Ronco]



-aristmk5: Added internal layout and connected microtouch to magimask and partygrs. [Sandro Ronco]



-Archimedes: Made floppies work. [Sandro Ronco]



-micro20: Added some features needed for the selftest, but couldn't hook up the missing parts so haven't verified that the self test

actually can run through now. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

* H4 is now cleared in reset and asserted by software down the line

* By calling the update_tin method the device now support external clock for the timer

* Clock can also be polled at port C bit #2

* The test expects something to pulse at port B and then a clock at TIN (port C pin #2 alternate function)



-WIP: Intergraph driver support: Enabled more Rx interrupts and fixed error FIFO. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-WIP Apple Laser Writer II NT and some SCC improvements. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-Prodigy: Added layout. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-68230: Added bitwise update methods for all ports and moved register access methods to private section. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-PIT68230: Fixed bug in port A-C write and added check of DDR registers for bit updates. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-68230: Added initial support for timer interrupts and embryonic support for port interrupts. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-Fixed a regression FIFO bug and a bug in the handling of Special Interrupts. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-Fixed name to a better guess for MCU name for plump pop, and marked as bad pending verification that it is the same MCU which

drtoppel and extermination use. [Lord Nightmare]



-tnzs.cpp: Updated a slew of comments, added most missing PALs as undumped, fixed some ROM labels, added a chart of the different

Taito/Seta PCBs covered by tnzs.cpp and the differences between each. [Lord Nightmare]



-toaplan1.cpp: Fixed DSWB reading (seems to be inverted when read by the MCU), also reverted changes to TJUMP jumper settings and

inverted those as well on read, though it still seems to be a bit screwy for some settings. [Lord Nightmare]



-toaplan1.cpp: vimana regions should work fine now. [Lord Nightmare]



-Don't use mem_mask as ATA doesn't have an equivalent mechanism for byte accesses and it could mask out data that real hardware

would keep, instead fix issue with 68000 byte writes to sector count by only taking the bottom 8 bits from the bus. [smf]



-Fixed ATA Write Multiple (command c5) ignoring the block count on the first block. [smf]



-Update disassembly if IP or CS are changed in the debugger; also update IP and CS when PC or CURPC changes. [smf]



-Added preliminary sound to Dulmont Magnum. [smf]



-Added halt to debugger state, so you can break out of a hlt instruction. [smf]



-HACK: return 0xffff for the current program counter while fetching the vector as the segag80r protection currently relies on it.

Reduce the number of extraneous reads that the segag80r protection performs. [smf]



-Added multiplexed inputs for Beastie Feastie and Dealer. [smf]



-EPOS decryption simplification WIP. [smf]



-Use correct Commodore LCD font. [Mike Naberezny, smf]



-seta.cpp: Hooked up Zombie Raid NVRAM, added calibrated default. [MetalliC]



-stv.cpp: Documented IO chip, fixed astrass test mode hang. [MetalliC]



-Added Sega DIMM board architecture documentation. [MetalliC]



-amstrad.cpp: Caps Lock key does not have a physical toggle. [AJR]



-Added 'o' variants to memory debugging commands to request decrypted opcodes space. [AJR]



-Created new 74LS157 device and hooked it up to MSM5205 on Rastan. [AJR]



-d9final: Set initial banking so Z80 doesn't run off rails. [AJR]



-grainbow: Fixed palette dimming by respecting a fade-me-not bit. [AJR]



-mustache.cpp: Flip screen improvements: [AJR]

* Fixed Y positions of flipped sprites.

* Added and implemented flip screen "Hard SW" as in Irem games.

* Corrected polarity of all DIP switches.



-Attempt at fixing 8155 timer behavior so 8085 doesn't lose interrupts in equites. [AJR]



-automat: Sound improvements: [AJR]

* Reduced YM2203 speed to match music pitch on reference video.

* Added second MSM5205 plus two 74LS157 and fixed communications.

* Added sound banking (probably not entirely correct).



-secretab: Incremental sound improvements: [AJR]

* Replaced one YM2203 with a YM3812.

* Added extra samples ROM to banked sound CPU region.

* Hooked up sound latch, enabling music and sound effects (still very imperfect).

* A little more PCB documentation.

* Added PCB locations to ROM names.



-spangbl, pangba: 74LS157-ization and working sound. [AJR]



-system16.cpp: Sound improvements for some bootlegs: [AJR]

* Hooked up MSM5205/74LS157 on the 2xYM2203 bootlegs, all of which now have some imperfect samples playback.

* Corrected goldnaxeb2 configuration to use the aforementioned sound system.



-Fixed -romident misattributing device ROMs to alphabetically first driver using them. [AJR]



-amusco.cpp: Added coin counter and dispenser device. [AJR]



-Dumped i8751 '317-0078' at location c2 for 'altbeast' set, added, works. [CAPS0ff]



-Dumped i8751 '317-0123a' at location c2 for 'goldnaxe' set, added, works. [CAPS0ff]



-Adaedd dump of i8751 '317-0112' at location c2 to 'goldnaxe2' set. [CAPS0ff]

* Chip was faulty, some bit errors, internal checksum fails - still using simulation for now.



-Added id8751h dumps to 'csilver' and 'srdarwin', not hooked up yet. [CAPS0ff]



-tnzs: Added Taito M-Chip M-001 dump for extrmatn; also works for drtoppel and plumppop. [CAPS0ff]



-Added PIC16C57 dump to wbeachvl giving partial sound. [CAPS0ff]

* OKI banking setup for the game is incorrect so music doesn't currently play.



-Decapped, deprotected, dumped and hooked up the hd647180X MCUs for Vimana, Fire Shark and Teki Paki. [CAPS0ff]



-Decapped and read out security pics for umk3 and rmpgwt. [CAPS0ff]

* Added a new device type and bare bones loading, however communication with the main CPU is not hooked up yet.



-Dumped PAL10H8 for Beastie Feastie (conversion kit). [Andrew Welburn, Craig Anstett]



-Leave more comments on differences between 74107 and 74107A. [couriersud]



-netlist: Aligned naming of 9334 and made nl_hazelvid.cpp parseable by nltool. [couriersud]



-imgtool refactoring: [Nathan Woods]

* Changed a number of declarations to use std::string instead of 'const char *'.

* Removed dead strncatz() function.

* Fixed a recently introduced error in the 'dir' command line command.

* Cleaned up the output of the 'dir' command.



-DEC Rainbow 100 fixes: [Bavarese]

* Changed 7220 divider from 4 to 32 (closer to 1 Mhz from VT240).

* Stop flicker when color video is off.

* Changed the effect of GDC_MODE_ENABLE_VIDEO (see page 21 of PDF AA-AE36A).

* Addressed reentrance problems (reset procedure).

* Made scroll fully functional (deeper SCRAM levels and GDC diag test #9).

* Corrected cursor position in REGIS TSR.

* Implemented NMI for parity test.

* Fix aspect ratio in graphics modes.

* Fixed serial port A (printer port B needs more work.

* Added support all four ClikClok versions.



-konamigx: Fixed CPUs hanging on state load. [moralrecordings]



-Added floppy drives to the PG675 and PG685 variants, changed floppy controller to FD1797 (not hooked up yet).



-COP400 MCU fixes: [hap, Sean Riddle]

* L pins are tri-stated when EN2=0

* Corrected internal RAM memorymap for COP410



-Dumped 68705 a71_24.bin from Tokio/Scramble Formation. [ShouTime, brizzo]



-Added fresh dump of exzisus (Magnet System) - one sector different, fixes graphical glitches in first level. [David Haywood]



-Started moving 68705 functionality to the CPU core rather than copy/pasted in all the drivers. [David Haywood]



-Hooked up new 68705 dump to Tokio/Scramble Formation. [David Haywood]



-Sega DIMM security PICs update: [Jorge Valero, Android]

* Redumped PICs and documented S/Ns for: Quest of D, Key of Avalon 2.x, Virtua Striker 4 Ver.2006 (Japan).

* Dumped 253-5508-0364 from unknown NAOMI satellite game.

* Dumped 253-5508-0422J from Quest of D (some undumped newer version).



-M1COMM/M2COMM cleanups and fixes [SailorSat]



-model1: Made wingwar360 playable. [SailorSat]



-vaportra: Fixed missing game over animation, corrected 'P3 coin' and implemented irq6_ack. [darq]



-yunsung8: Fixed MSM sounds, simplified inputs and changed incorrect cannballv manufacturer. [darq]



-shootout: Fixed missing title screen music, fixed coin counter and simplified ROM loading. [darq]



-sidepckt: Fixed cocktail mode and added Y scroll. [darq]



-tecmo_mix: Fixed the saturated colors in Final Star Force (Level 2). [darq]



-aristmk5: redumped chickna5u and topbana, now pass checksums. [Heihachi_73]



-ccastles.cpp: Clarified input situation by assigning port conditions/names to the button inputs so they have proper default

mappings between Upright/Cocktail. [Tafoid]



-New softlist: HP Integral PC. [shattered]



-cps1.cpp: Added missing PAL dump to daimakai. [caius, Silvio Grazini]



-aerofgt.cpp: Added correct and verified mask ROMs. [caius, The Dumping Union]

* Fixed size for U134 and U135 and added the redumped sound samples at U180 at the correct size.



-debugimgui: Sort directory entries in mount dialog, as zippath_readdir() does not guarantee entries are in any particular order.

[Barry Rodewald]



-stv redumps: [cpsystem3]

* Fixed bad dumps in Choro Q Hyper Racing 5.

* Redumped prc2ksu and prc28su using the heat-gun method to obtain valid dumps from fragile ROM chips.



-Made phosphor persistence independent of frame rate. [anikom15]



-Added proper support for Rescue on Fractalus (proto) - No Bankswitch, 2K Mirror RAM. [Mike Saarna]



-metro.cpp: Made sound output mono for boards without stereo output. [system11]



-nbmj8688.cpp: Corrected DIP switches for Camera Kozou. [system11]



-hiscore.dat: Updates [Leezer]



-Corrected labels for Midway PICs. [Guru]



-de_2.cpp: Added missing sound ROM for uboat65. [PinMAME]



-First stab at cleaning up the DOS boot and installation disk mess on the PC & AT softlists: [Justin Kerk]

* Removed 100% duplicate sets.

* Moved sets from ibm5170 to ibm5150 if they work on PC-class hardware (later DOS versions are needed for some games).

* Removed the ibm5160 softlist, it only contained one duplicate set.

* Added clone relationships.

* More consistency in set naming and metadata.



