Eine neue Version des Commodore Emulators VICE erhältlich für eine Vielzahl von Betriebssystemen wurde veröffentlicht. VICE emuliert bisher den C64, den C64DTV, den C64SC, den C128, den VIC20, nahezu alle PET Modelle, den PLUS4 und den CBM-II (aka C610).



A new version of the Commodore emulator VICE available for many operating systems has been released. The current version emulates the C64, the C64DTV, the C64SC, the C128, the VIC20, almost all PET models, the PLUS4 and the CBM-II (aka C610).



Quote: * Changes in VICE 3.0

======================



** General

----------



- New SDL based Android port.



- New Windows RT port.



- New Sortix port.



- New SDL2 support.



- New SCPU64 emulator (xscpu64).



- New KoalaPad emulation.



- New high pass filter emulation for DAC based devices (SFX sound sampler,

DigiMAX cartridge, DigiMAX shortbus device, userport DAC,

userport DigiMAX device, DigiBlaster SIDcart add-on).



- New sampler sound input support, used by sfx sound sampler, digiblaster

and userport/joyport sampler devices.



- New tapeport system supporting the following devices: datasette, tapelog,

cp-clockf83, tape-sense dongle, (not yet working) dtl basic dongle.



- New Inkwell Systems lightpen emulation.



- New scroll wheel support for the Micromys mouse emulation.



- New "printer/plotter" Commodore 1520 emulation.



- New 1540 drive emulation.



- New native (koala/doodle) screenshot support.



- new godot screenshot support.



- New keyrah keymaps.



- Extended the 'RS232 net' support to all platforms that support networking.



- RTC offset and RAM contents can now be saved.



- Documentation in PDF and TXT format.



** C64(SC)/C128 changes

-----------------------



- New IDE64 v4.2 emulation.



- New IDE64 USB server emulation.



- New IDE64 DigiMAX short bus device emulation.



- New IDE64 ETFE short bus device emulation.



- New RGCD cartridge emulation.



- New Final Cartridge III+ emulation.



- New rrnet mk3 cartridge emulation.



- New easy calc result cartridge emulation.



- New GMod2 cartridge emulation.



- New MMC64, MMCReplay, RetroReplay and IDE64 clockport emulation.



- New RRNET clockport device emulation.



- New MP3@64 clockport device emulation.



- New joyport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices to the native ports: joystick, paddles, 1351 mouse, neos mouse,

amiga mouse, atari cx22 mouse, atari-st mouse, smartmouse, micromys

mouse, koalapad, generic lightpens, datel light pen, magnum light phaser,

stack light rifle, inkwell light pen, 2bit sampler, 4bit sampler, bbrtc,

paperclip64 dongle, coplin keypad, cardco cardkey 1 keypad, atari cx85

keypad, rushware keypad, atari cx21 keypad. And the following devices to

the various userport joystick adapters: joystick, neos mouse, amiga mouse,

atari cx22 mouse, atari-st mouse, 2bit sampler, 4bit sampler, bbrtc,

paperclip64 dongle, coplin keypad, rushware keypad.



- New Userport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices: rtc58321a, ds1307 rtc, dac, digimax, 4bit mono sampler, 8bit

stereo sampler, cga joystick adapter, pet joystick adapter, hummer

joystick adapter, oem joystick adapter, hit joystick adapter, kingsoft

joystick adapter, starbyte joystick adapter.



** C128 changes

---------------



- New Swiss ROM support.



** C64(SC) changes

------------------



- New Sony CXA2025AS NTSC palette.



- New CP/M (Z80) cartridge emulation.



** C64SC changes

----------------



- New VICII VSP-bug emulation.



** C64DTV changes

-----------------



- New joyport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices to the native ports: joystick, 2bit sampler, 4bit sampler,

bbrtc, paperclip64 dongle, coplin keypad, rushware keypad. And the

following devices to the hummer userport joystick adapter: joystick,

2bit sampler, 4bit sampler, bbrtc, paperclip64 dongle, coplin keypad,

rushware keypad.



- New Userport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices: hummer joystick adapter.



** VIC20 changes

----------------



- New UltiMem cartridge emulation.



- New I/O-2 RAM cartridge emulation.



- New I/O-3 RAM cartridge emulation.



- New BehrBonz cartridge emulation.



- New mike's VFLI modification emulation.



- New joyport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices to the native port: joystick, paddles, 1351 mouse, neos mouse,

amiga mouse, atari cx22 mouse, atari-st mouse, smartmouse, micromys

mouse, koalapad, generic lightpens, datel light pen, magnum light phaser,

stack light rifle, inkwell light pen, 2bit sampler, 4bit sampler, bbrtc,

paperclip64 dongle, coplin keypad, cardco cardkey 1 keypad, atari cx85

keypad, rushware keypad, atari cx21 keypad. And the following devices to

the various userport joystick adapters: joystick, neos mouse, amiga mouse,

atari cx22 mouse, atari-st mouse, 2bit sampler, 4bit sampler, bbrtc,

paperclip64 dongle, coplin keypad, rushware keypad.



- New Userport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices: rtc58321a, ds1307 rtc, dac, cga joystick adapter, pet

joystick adapter, hummer joystick adapter, oem joystick adapter.



** PLUS4 changes

----------------



- New userport emulation.



- New joyport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices to the native port: joystick, neos mouse, amiga mouse, atari cx22

mouse, atari-st mouse, 2bit sampler, 4bit sampler, bbrtc, paperclip64

dongle, coplin keypad, rushware keypad. The following devices to the

various userport joystick adapters: joystick, neos mouse, amiga mouse,

atari cx22 mouse, atari-st mouse, 2bit sampler, 4bit sampler, bbrtc,

paperclip64 dongle, coplin keypad, rushware keypad. And the following

devices to the sidcart joystick port: joystick, paddles, 1351 mouse,

neos mouse, amiga mouse, atari cx22 mouse, atari-st mouse, smartmouse,

micromys mouse, koalapad, 2bit sampler, 4bit sampler, bbrtc, paperclip64

dongle, coplin keypad, cardco cardkey 1 keypad, atari cx85 keypad,

rushware keypad, atari cx21 keypad.



- New Userport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices: dac, pet joystick adapter, hummer joystick adapter, oem

joystick adapter.



** PET changes

--------------



- New PET HRE (High Res Emulator) board emulation.



- New 2-chip colour board emulation.



- New joyport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices to the various userport joystick adapters: joystick, neos

mouse, amiga mouse, atari cx22 mouse, atari-st mouse, 2bit sampler,

4bit sampler, bbrtc, paperclip64 dongle, coplin keypad, rushware

keypad.



- New Userport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices: rtc58321a, ds1307 rtc, dac, cga joystick adapter, pet

joystick adapter, hummer joystick adapter, oem joystick adapter.



** CBM6x0/7x0 changes

---------------------



- New joyport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices to the various userport joystick adapters: joystick, neos

mouse, amiga mouse, atari cx22 mouse, atari-st mouse, 2bit sampler,

4bit sampler, bbrtc, paperclip64 dongle, coplin keypad, rushware

keypad.



- New Userport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices: rtc58321a, ds1307 rtc, dac, digimax, 4bit mono sampler, 8bit

stereo sampler, cga joystick adapter, pet joystick adapter, hummer

joystick adapter, oem joystick adapter.



** CBM5x0 changes

-----------------



- New joyport system which currently supports attaching the following

devices to the native port: joystick, paddles, 1351 mouse, neos mouse,

amiga mouse, atari cx22 mouse, atari-st mouse, smartmouse, micromys

mouse, koalapad, 2bit sampler, 4bit sampler, bbrtc, paperclip64 dongle,

coplin keypad, cardco cardkey 1 keypad, atari cx85 keypad, rushware

keypad, atari cx21 keypad.



** PETCAT changes

-----------------



- New Kipper Basic support.



- New Basic on Bails support.



- New The Tool 64 support.



- New Eve Basic support.



** VSID changes

---------------



- New RSID BASIC tunes support.



- New Compute Gazette SIDplayer files (mus/str) support.



- New psid v4 3sid support.



** Unix changes

---------------



- New multi-threaded GUI display.



- New joystick status items in the GTK GUI.



- New hardware SID I/O access system which allows PCI CW3,

ISA/PCI HardSID, ParSID and SSI2001 to work with and

without device drivers.



** MS-Windows changes

---------------------



- Documentation in CHM and HLP format.



- New hardware SID I/O access system which allows PCI CW3,

ISA/PCI HardSID, ParSID and SSI2001 to work with and

without device drivers.



** AmigaOS changes

------------------



- New hardware SID I/O access system which allows

clockport/Zorro/PCI CW3, ISA/PCI HardSID and SSI2001 to

work with and without device drivers.



- Documentation in AmigaGuide format.



** BeOS/Haiku changes

---------------------



- GUI fixes and improvements.



- New support for Haiku native x86_gcc2, x86, and x86_64 binaries.



- New "bsp" sound driver inspired by SDL (and used by default on Haiku,)

which should produce sound on all systems where SDL programs can.

This has been tested on Haiku R1 Alpha3 where the old "beos" driver

produces only crashes.



- New hardware SID I/O access system which allows PCI CW3,

ISA/PCI HardSID, ParSID and SSI2001 to work with and

without device drivers.



- Due to the addition of the hardware SID I/O access system, binaries built

for BeOS no longer run under Haiku. Please use Haiku native binaries.



** DOS changes

--------------



- New hardware SID I/O access system which allows PCI CW3,

ISA/PCI HardSID, ParSID and SSI2001 to work with and

without device drivers.



** OS/2 changes

---------------



- Documentation in INF format.



