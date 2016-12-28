Cemu, der erste funktionelle (also mit kommerziellen Spiele Support, wenn natürlich auch noch fehleranfällig und sehr langsam) Nintendo WiiU Emulator, wurde heute in einer neuen Version veröffentlicht.



Today a new release of Cemu - the first working Nintendo WiiU Emulator - has been released. Read more for additional infos and the download link.



Quote:

# New in 1.6.4b:



GX2: Fixed a bug where the bilinear filter option would fall back to no filtering at all



# New in 1.6.4:



general: Added hotkey Shift + Print Screen to capture a screenshot in the native resolution of the game

general: Added debug option to flip output image upside-down

This is a workaround for third-party tools which do not account for OpenGL's ARB_clip_control extension



debugging: Added menu to alter priority of a thread in the PPC thread view (via right-click)



coreinit: Added API: MEMiGetFreeStartForFrmHeap(), MEMiGetFreeEndForFrmHeap(), FSAppendFileAsync()

coreinit: Fixed race condition bug in __ghsLock(), __ghsUnlock(), OSUninterruptibleSpinLock_Acquire(), OSUninterruptibleSpinLock_Release()



AX: Cemu no longer crashes if voices use invalid sample offsets

AX: Added device remix matrix support



VPAD: Fixed Left/Right stick-click mapping



CPU: Fixed recompiler crash caused by complex recursive functions



GX2: Added bicubic upscale filter option

GX2: Added missing streamout buffer specification registers to shader cache

GX2: Fixed rounding issue when updating depth range

GX2: Fixed calculation of viewport near/far values

GX2: Added 'accurateShaderMul' gameprofile option (see gameProfiles/example.ini for explanation)

GX2: Optimized some frequently used GX2/GPU7 functions