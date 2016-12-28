Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
WIP: Cemu – WiiU emulator 1.64
BjörnOffline
Post subject: WIP: Cemu – WiiU emulator 1.64  PostPosted: Dec 28, 2016 - 02:09 PM
Retrokenner


Joined: Sep 30, 2004
Posts: 347

Location: MS und KR

Highscores in 12/2016

Status: Offline
Cemu, der erste funktionelle (also mit kommerziellen Spiele Support, wenn natürlich auch noch fehleranfällig und sehr langsam) Nintendo WiiU Emulator, wurde heute in einer neuen Version veröffentlicht.

Today a new release of Cemu - the first working Nintendo WiiU Emulator - has been released. Read more for additional infos and the download link.

Quote:

# New in 1.6.4b:

GX2: Fixed a bug where the bilinear filter option would fall back to no filtering at all

# New in 1.6.4:

general: Added hotkey Shift + Print Screen to capture a screenshot in the native resolution of the game
general: Added debug option to flip output image upside-down
This is a workaround for third-party tools which do not account for OpenGL's ARB_clip_control extension

debugging: Added menu to alter priority of a thread in the PPC thread view (via right-click)

coreinit: Added API: MEMiGetFreeStartForFrmHeap(), MEMiGetFreeEndForFrmHeap(), FSAppendFileAsync()
coreinit: Fixed race condition bug in __ghsLock(), __ghsUnlock(), OSUninterruptibleSpinLock_Acquire(), OSUninterruptibleSpinLock_Release()

AX: Cemu no longer crashes if voices use invalid sample offsets
AX: Added device remix matrix support

VPAD: Fixed Left/Right stick-click mapping

CPU: Fixed recompiler crash caused by complex recursive functions

GX2: Added bicubic upscale filter option
GX2: Added missing streamout buffer specification registers to shader cache
GX2: Fixed rounding issue when updating depth range
GX2: Fixed calculation of viewport near/far values
GX2: Added 'accurateShaderMul' gameprofile option (see gameProfiles/example.ini for explanation)
GX2: Optimized some frequently used GX2/GPU7 functions
 
 
 
