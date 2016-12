- Version 1.2 - 06/12/2016 + Reduce input lag + Support virtual reality with stereoscopic mode + Enable/disable vsync+ TrinusVR intergration with head tracking(Pro feature) + First Person View gameplay and first person view control experimentation(Pro feature) - Version 1.1.3 - 12/10/2016 + Change emulation speed realtime + Change HotKey Marking - () -> red color + Fix manual input mapping issues in some controllers - Version 1.1.2 - 22/09/2016 + Add support for zipped rom + Add Save/Load State - Version 1.1.1.2 - 20/09/2016 + Fix a serious bug that make some background tiles not displayed + Gain a small performance improvement - Version 1.1.1.1 - 15/09/2016 + Fix bug: some buttons are not recognized in manual input mapping - Version 1.1.1 - 12/09/2016 + Add Manual Controller/Keyboard Mapping+ Support fully two players mode



All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2016

You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file

All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2016 AEP Emulation Page You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file rss_en.xml for English headlines and rss_de.xml for German headlines.