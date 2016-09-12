Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Hosting by: Uberspace.de   
Menu
· Home / News
· News Categories
· News Archiv
· Submit news

· My Account
· Search
· Forums
· Online Games
· Weblinks
· Game Reviews
· Translations
· AEP Shop

Downloads

· ROMs (PDRoms)

Social Links

Select language
Select interface language:

EnglishGerman

Forum
MEMBERS ONLINE
>pYRo 
We have 91 guests and 1 member online

You are an anonymous user. You can register for free by clicking here
Username
Password
 Remember me

Infos
· Museum
· Infocenter
· Das AEP Team
· Member Liste
· Top 25 Liste
· Lame Mails
· Glossar
· FAQ
· Impressum

Funny Quotes

bin neu hier und hab ein problem mit dem n64 emu 1942

-- wulli (AEP Forum)

News-Export
Holt Euch unsere News auf Eure Seite:
· RSS Newsfeed How-to
· Follow AEPEmu on Twitter
· RSS News-syndication English
· RSS News-syndication Deutsch
· News-Banner (JPG)

FAQ FAQ  •  Search Search  •  Register Register  •  Log in to check your private messages Log in to check your private messages
Log in Log in
  Arcade / GamesArcade / Games   

NES: 3DNes 1.2
AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News » News
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
Author Message
BjörnOffline
Post subject: NES: 3DNes 1.2  PostPosted: Dec 08, 2016 - 09:38 PM
Retrokenner


Joined: Sep 30, 2004
Posts: 347

Location: MS und KR

Highscores in 12/2016

Status: Offline
Eine neue Version von 3DNES wurde veröffentlicht.

A new version of 3DNES is out.

Quote:

- Version 1.2 - 06/12/2016
+ Reduce input lag
+ Support virtual reality with stereoscopic mode
+ Enable/disable vsync+ TrinusVR intergration with head tracking(Pro feature)
+ First Person View gameplay and first person view control experimentation(Pro feature)

- Version 1.1.3 - 12/10/2016
+ Change emulation speed realtime
+ Change HotKey Marking - () -> red color
+ Fix manual input mapping issues in some controllers

- Version 1.1.2 - 22/09/2016
+ Add support for zipped rom
+ Add Save/Load State

- Version 1.1.1.2 - 20/09/2016
+ Fix a serious bug that make some background tiles not displayed
+ Gain a small performance improvement

- Version 1.1.1.1 - 15/09/2016
+ Fix bug: some buttons are not recognized in manual input mapping

- Version 1.1.1 - 12/09/2016
+ Add Manual Controller/Keyboard Mapping+ Support fully two players mode


Related links:
[ NES Emulatoren ][ NES Infos ]
 
 
 
 View user's profile Send private message  
Reply with quote Back to top
Display posts from previous:     
Jump to:  
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
 AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News »  News
Powered by PNphpBB2 © 2003-2007 The PNphpBB Group
Credits
Valid HTML 4.01! [Valid RSS]
All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2016 AEP Emulation Page.
You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file rss_en.xml for English headlines and rss_de.xml for German headlines.