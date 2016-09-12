|Eine neue Version von 3DNES wurde veröffentlicht.
A new version of 3DNES is out.
Quote:
- Version 1.2 - 06/12/2016
+ Reduce input lag
+ Support virtual reality with stereoscopic mode
+ Enable/disable vsync+ TrinusVR intergration with head tracking(Pro feature)
+ First Person View gameplay and first person view control experimentation(Pro feature)
- Version 1.1.3 - 12/10/2016
+ Change emulation speed realtime
+ Change HotKey Marking - () -> red color
+ Fix manual input mapping issues in some controllers
- Version 1.1.2 - 22/09/2016
+ Add support for zipped rom
+ Add Save/Load State
- Version 1.1.1.2 - 20/09/2016
+ Fix a serious bug that make some background tiles not displayed
+ Gain a small performance improvement
- Version 1.1.1.1 - 15/09/2016
+ Fix bug: some buttons are not recognized in manual input mapping
- Version 1.1.1 - 12/09/2016
+ Add Manual Controller/Keyboard Mapping+ Support fully two players mode
