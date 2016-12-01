|
Eine neue version vom Atari 2600 Emulator Stella wurde veröffentlicht.
A new version of the Atari 2600 emulator Stella has been released.
Quote:
Stella
release 4.7.3 for Linux, MacOS X and Windows is now available.
- Added preliminary support for the 3E+ bankswitching scheme, developed by Thomas Jentzsch.
- Fixed HMOVE positioning bug that occurred under certain circumstances. Thanks to Omegamatrix of AtariAge for the bug report and patch to fix the issue.
- Added 'trapm', 'trapreadm', 'trapwritem' commands to debugger prompt. These are similar to the non-'m' versions, except that they also trap on all mirrors of the given address.
- Fixed bug in debugger 'reset' command; it wasn't resetting the bankswitching, so after a reset the banks were in an undefined state.
- Updated UNIX configure script to fix a bug where it fails in cross-compilation under certain circumstances. Thanks to Vlad Zakharov for providing a patch to fix this issue
Related links:
[ Atari 2600 Emulatoren ][ Ataris Geschichte ]