Eine neue version vom Atari 2600 Emulator Stella wurde veröffentlicht.





A new version of the Atari 2600 emulator Stella has been released.



Quote: Added preliminary support for the 3E+ bankswitching scheme, developed by Thomas Jentzsch.

Fixed HMOVE positioning bug that occurred under certain circumstances. Thanks to Omegamatrix of AtariAge for the bug report and patch to fix the issue.

Added 'trapm', 'trapreadm', 'trapwritem' commands to debugger prompt. These are similar to the non-'m' versions, except that they also trap on all mirrors of the given address.

Fixed bug in debugger 'reset' command; it wasn't resetting the bankswitching, so after a reset the banks were in an undefined state.

Updated UNIX configure script to fix a bug where it fails in cross-compilation under certain circumstances. Thanks to Vlad Zakharov for providing a patch to fix this issue Stella release 4.7.3 for Linux, MacOS X and Windows is now available.



