Atari 2600: Stella v4.7.3
Björn
Post subject: Stella v4.7.3  PostPosted: Dec 01, 2016 - 06:36 PM
Retrokenner


Joined: Sep 30, 2004
Posts: 347

Location: MS und KR

Highscores in 12/2016

Status: Offline

Eine neue version vom Atari 2600 Emulator Stella wurde veröffentlicht.


A new version of the Atari 2600 emulator Stella has been released.

Quote:
Stella release 4.7.3 for Linux, MacOS X and Windows is now available.
  • Added preliminary support for the 3E+ bankswitching scheme, developed by Thomas Jentzsch.
  • Fixed HMOVE positioning bug that occurred under certain circumstances. Thanks to Omegamatrix of AtariAge for the bug report and patch to fix the issue.
  • Added 'trapm', 'trapreadm', 'trapwritem' commands to debugger prompt. These are similar to the non-'m' versions, except that they also trap on all mirrors of the given address.
  • Fixed bug in debugger 'reset' command; it wasn't resetting the bankswitching, so after a reset the banks were in an undefined state.
  • Updated UNIX configure script to fix a bug where it fails in cross-compilation under certain circumstances. Thanks to Vlad Zakharov for providing a patch to fix this issue


