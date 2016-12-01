

Cemu, der erste funktionelle (also mit kommerziellen Spiele Support, wenn natürlich auch noch fehleranfällig und sehr langsam) Nintendo WiiU Emulator, wurde heute in einer neuen Version veröffentlicht.





Today a new release of Cemu - the first working Nintendo WiiU Emulator - has been released. Read more for additional infos and the download link.



Quote: CEMU detailed changelog for 1.6.3coreinit: Added support for 'wb' modifier flag in FSOpenFile()/SAVEOpenFile()AX: Rewrote a majority of AX API and internal mixing code, aiming for almost a 1:1 reimplementation where possibleAX: Adjusted memory layout of some internal sample data buffers (some games calculate addresses on their own instead of relying on the values provided by the API)SWKBD: Fixed a bug that caused the software keyboard overlay to not display on AMD GPUsGX2: Added support for D24_S8_FLOAT depth buffer formatGX2: Shaders will now correctly use shadow samplers instead of imitating them by manually comparing shadow depth in shader logicGX2: Added support for dynamically detecting and adjusting the number of mip levels of a texture during usage (information about the mip level count isn't always available at texture creation)GX2: Better support for rendering to individual mip levels of a textureGX2: Added support for binding the same texture multiple times with different mip or slice views during a drawcallGX2: Fixed order of elements returned by FETCH4 shader instructionGX2: Fixed a bug in polygon offset slope scale calculationGX2: Handle texture LOD parameter correctly in vertex shader



