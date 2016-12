Retrokenner



Highscores in 12/2016



Robert hat eine neue Version von HBMAME veröffentlicht. HBMAME (ehemals MisfitMAME) enthält auch Hacks und andere Spiele, die nicht in der normalen MAME Version dabei sind.





Robert has released a new version of HBMAME. HBMAME (ExMisfitMAME) includes support for hacks and other games not supported by the official MAME.



What's new in HBMAME

====================



2016-11-30 0.180

----------------







A new direction for HBMAME: Games that are added to MAME will no longer be removed

from HBMAME. If it's a homebrew, it's in HBMAME forever. Also, test roms and other

non-revenue sets will be added in when they are found. Games such as Pauline Edition

and Lost Cave have been added back, the search continues for others.







New Games

---------

- [kof97irgc2]

- [kof98c20160907]

- [kof98ae20160827]

- [tinyworld] TinyWorld82 demo (by Scott Lawrence)



